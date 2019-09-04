With a distinguished track record, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) appointed Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, as the new medical center director of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

As medical center director, Hall leads a team of approximately 1,700 staff, and makes key decisions concerning the health of Veterans who receive care at Truman VA. These decisions include the organization, coordination and improvement of facility operations. Hall also develops and establishes policies and procedures to improve the health and well-being of Truman VA’s Veteran population. Hall says she is very focused on community engagement.

“Truman VA is known for being very active in the mid-Missouri community,” Hall said. “The level of engagement at this facility was a big part of why I wanted to be a member of this team. Truman VA isn’t just a Veteran’s hospital that happens to be located here – it’s a medical center that is part of this community. That really resonates with me. I want to continue and expand our role in providing excellent health services to our nation’s heroes.”

Hall has held several VA leadership positions prior to her Truman VA appointment. Her most recent role was serving as director of John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. Hall also served as associate director of Patient Care Services at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Wisconsin and the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Missouri. Additionally, she served as acting director of the St. Louis VA Health Care System.

“As a retired U.S. Army colonel, Dr. Hall understands Veterans and the importance of meeting their often-unique military-related health issues,” said William Patterson, MD, MSS, VA Heartland Network Director. “In addition to her VA leadership positions, Dr. Hall also served as commander of the 452nd Combat Support Hospital in both Salerno, Afghanistan, and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. She will be a great addition to Columbia and Truman VA.”

A Veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Restore Hope, Hall also is a Bronze Star recipient.

Hall holds a Doctor of Health Administration from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota; a master’s degree in Adult Health from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee; and a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Additionally, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Hall’s husband Bradley also is a retired U.S. Army colonel. The couple has two adult children – Abigail, a U.S. Army Veteran, and Aaron, who currently serves in the U.S. Air Force.

“I’m very excited to be part of the team here at Truman VA,” Hall said. “This is a great community, and I’m looking forward to learning more about it in the coming weeks and months.”

Hall assumed her new executive leadership position at the Columbia-based VA facility on Sept. 1.