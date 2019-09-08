When I was a reporter at the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian in 2006, I was compelled by my conscience to write an opinion piece my editors graciously published supporting the cigarette tax on that year’s ballot.

You see, dear readers, I am a smoker, a living dinosaur of sorts these days. I used every argument I could think of to convince that conservative audience – it is, of course, the hometown of Rush Limbaugh – that the 80 cents per pack tax should be passed. It failed narrowly statewide, taking 48.5 percent of the vote. Three subsequent attempts to increase cigarette taxes have failed by increasing margins.

It was one of the few times, until I was given the exalted title of editor and this opportunity to speak to you regularly, that I stepped outside my role of objective reporter. You see, I know that cigarettes are dangerous and addictive and one of the few products legally available which, if used as intended by the manufacturer, will kill you.

Since the defeat of that tax, I have, by my own estimate, smoked more than 7,000 packs of cigarettes. If it would have passed, that would have cost me about $5,600.

I still feel strongly about the need for our state to charge me more for my bad habit and the potential it creates for making me a public burden for my health care. That’s why I am so impressed with a new website, tomkmotobaccoreport.com, prepared by Tom Kruckmeyer, for 26 years an economist in the state Division of Budget and Planning and then an economist for the liberal Missouri Budget Project.

Kruckmeyer’s website covers every aspect of the tobacco issue.

Missouri’s state cigarette tax is 17 cents per pack, the lowest in the nation and less than 10 percent of the national average. Adjusted for inflation, Kruckmeyer reports, the tax is lower than it was when the first state tax of 2 cents a pack was imposed in 1956. The last time the tax was increased was 1993.

He includes detailed statistics – that 22.8 percent of Missouri adults smoke, eighth highest in the nation; that lung cancer deaths rank ninth highest; that heart disease and pulmonary disease deaths are 10th highest; and stroke deaths rank 14th highest.

And he lays blame for those ranking at the feet of politicians.

Tobacco companies have made $212.3 million in campaign contributions to Missouri elected officials over 30 years, Kruckmeyer reports, including $1.6 million over the past two years. Gov. Mike Parson has taken $183,710 from tobacco companies during his political career, he reports, and all 34 members of the Missouri Senate have taken campaign contributions from tobacco companies.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has accepted $12,250 from tobacco companies, Kruckmeyer reports. From 2000 to 2017, there were 3,619 tobacco-induced deaths in Rowden’s 19th Senate District and the adult smoking rate is 18.7 percent, the report states in data that is also compiled for each member of the Senate.

“Despite having one of the nation’s highest cigarette smoking rates along with high rates of tobacco induced death, nearly every key Missouri political leader has responded to this crisis by raking in tobacco interests campaign contributions and keeping the Missouri cigarette tax the lowest in the nation,” Kruckmeyer wrote. “It is a disgraceful situation.”

Along with the cigarette tax, Missouri receives about $150 million annually from what’s known as the Master Settlement Agreement, which ended state lawsuits against major tobacco companies. That money, $2.9 billion in all, has been coming in since fiscal 2001.

Over that time, Kruckmeyer reports, the state has spent $8.4 million of it on reducing tobacco use in the state.

Missouri doesn’t produce much tobacco but it is a big consumer of the deadly weed. Cigarette taxes in the major tobacco producing states range from 30 cents per pack in Virginia to $1.10 per pack in Kentucky.

The highest tax in the nation is in New York and Connecticut, where the tax is $4.35 a pack. The highest tax in a state bordering Missouri is $2.98 in Illinois. Only Nebraska and Tennessee among the states bordering Missouri charge less than $1 a pack in tax.

Matching Virginia’s tax would raise $57 million annually and to match Tennessee at 62 cents would bring in $194 million, Kruckmeyer reports. Matching Kentucky would bring in $389 million a year.

“In light of (high disease and death rates), one would think that state governments would attempt to fight this by increasing cigarette taxes and allocating resources to reduce smoking and its deadly consequences,” Kruckmeyer reports. “In most states this has taken place. There is one glaring exception and that would be Missouri.”

The tax limitations of the Missouri Constitution don’t require every tax increase to go to a public vote, he notes. The tax could be raised about 23 cents a pack each year without violating the constitution.

And here’s where I will repeat some of the things I wrote in 2006.

Anti-tax voters should support it if they didn’t smoke because they wouldn’t pay it. The extra cost will lead some smokers to stop and prevent others, including teenagers, from starting.

The money to be raised could be earmarked for Medicaid, the health program for low-income people. Since poor people tend to smoke in higher numbers, it is like charging them a premium for their health care.

And if you hate the mainstream media – or just me – it will hit me right in the pocketbook.

