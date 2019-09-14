The Hannibal boys soccer team defeated Saxony Lutheran 2-1 in its own tournament.

HANNIBAL — Two early goals was all the Hannibal boys soccer team needed in a 2-1 victory over Saxony Lutheran in the first round of the Hannibal Invitational Friday night at Veterans Field.



Hannibal’s Trevauhn Jenkins gave Hannibal the 1-0 advantage with a goal in the eighth minute.

A minute later, Jenkins assisted on Nathan DeStefane’s goal to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead.

Hannibal had three more shots in the first half, but couldn’t extend the lead and led 2-0 going into halftime.



That score remained all the way until Saxony Lutheran’s Paul Kaufmann scored late in the second half to cut the deficit to 2-1.



A few minutes later, Hannibal goalkeeper Parker Terrill came up with a save on a shot from Paul Adams that preserved the lead and eventually the victory.

Terrill made nine saves in the match for Hannibal.



The Pirates had eight shots while the Crusaders took 20. However, only 10 of those shots were on goal.



Saxony Lutheran goalkeeper Silas Gebhardt made two saves.



Hannibal advances to the second round of its own tournament, and will play Southern Boone, a 5-0 winner over Lutheran North, in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Sports Complex.



A victory will send Hannibal to the tournament championship, which is slated for 3 p.m.