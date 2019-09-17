Chris Edgar, law enforcement/CSI teacher at Lake Career & Technical Center, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. After a two-year process, Mr. Edgar’s dedication and perseverance in securing dual credit through MO State University has been finalized. He is also an integral part of a statewide Criminal Justice Instructors group in developing statewide competencies related to Law Enforcement programs. Due to the culture and expectations Officer Edgar has for students, they in turn demonstrate respect toward him and their peers. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.