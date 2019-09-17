Joel A. Lamson

March 31, 1970 - September 14, 2019

Joel Aaron Lamson passed from this life September 14, 2019 in Neosho, MO. He was 49 years old.

Joel was born March 31, 1970, to Jerry A. and Gail J. (Keithley) Lamson in Corona, CA.

He attended schools in Orange, CA graduating from Villa Park High School.

Joel was very gifted and had many talents. From an early age he was proficient with computers and was especially into Rubik Cubes, being a solver and collector of some of the most complex puzzles. There wasn't anything Joel couldn't accomplish. He was self-taught in guitar and wasalways working on new chord theories.

After high school and the Navy, Joel continued his education at Crowder College, getting an ASdegree in Mechanical Engineering with an Alternative Energies Emphasis. He went on to get his BS and Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering at Univ. of Missouri Rolla. Returning to Neosho, Joel was an instructor in Sustainable Energy (Solar) at Crowder College from 2009 to 2018.

Joel leaves behind his mother Gail Porter and step-father Charles and Pat Porter, Redmond, OR,brother Jerry A. Lamson, Jr. (Jackie), Ottawa, KS, two Aunts, an Uncle, Niece and a Nephew.

No services are planned. Contributions can be made to the Joplin Humane Society, 140 E. Emperor Lane, Joplin, MO 64801 or info@joplinhumane.org.

Mason-Woodard Mortuary, Joplin, is managing Cremation arrangements. Go to their website at

www.masonwoodard.com to leave condolences and memories for the family.