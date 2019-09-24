Jonelle McKoon, first grade teacher at Osage Beach Elementary, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mrs. McKoon lives and breathes OBE’s building mission: Love, Learn, Lead. She has focused on developing a strong bond with each of her students from the second she met them. Mrs. McKoon continues to remain flexible to meet the needs of her students both personally and academically. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.