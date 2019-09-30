Moberly High School seniors Jared Herron (#30) and Mary Billington (fifth from left) were named 2019 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime festivities of the Sept. 27 home football game against Macon. Royalty attendants are freshmen Ayden Thorpe and Leelyn Webb (far left), juniors Ethan Vandall (#24) and Candace Vargas, and sophomores Addison Ashmore and Dakotah Courtney (far right). This year's homecoming theme was Surf and Turf. The Spartans defeated the Tigers 42-32 at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium. [Chuck Embree/Moberly Monitor-Index]