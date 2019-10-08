The Metropolitan Community College Board of Trustees is seeking applicants to fill a board vacancy from Subdistrict 4 of the college's service area until the next MCC election in April.

The vacancy occurred when Trustee Henry Carner of Independence resigned in July after being appointed to the Jackson County Election Board.

The MCC Board will accept applications for the vacant seat through 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Board members will appoint a trustee for the seat until the next election, when a trustee will be elected to fill the remaining four years of Carner's term.

For a complete list of qualifications, required forms and other information, including a description and map of the subdistrict, go to mcckc.edu/our-leaders/board/ and click on the appropriate link.

Those who wish to be considered must file an affidavit of tax payments and bonding requirements with the Missouri Department of Revenue and include a copy of that completed affidavit with their declaration of candidacy. They also must include a copy of a personal financial disclosure statement after filing that document with the Missouri Ethics Commission. Applications must include a one- to two-page letter stating the reasons for seeking the trusteeship and a biography or resume that includes the candidate's qualifications for joining the board.