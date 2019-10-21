If you think Summer 2019 in Kirksville was unusually warm and wet, you are right: it was warmer than average by almost 2 degrees Fahrenheit, a big deal in meteorological terms. July was our warmest month at 77.8 degrees, almost 3 degrees above average, June and August were slightly below, and September exceeded the average by over 5 degrees. This July was also the hottest month on record world-wide.

Astronomically, summer began this year on June 21 and ended on September 23. Meteorological summer, as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), are the months of June, July, and August. I have combined the two into a four-month period when Kirksville can normally expect hot weather, June through September.

Although we did not hit 100 degrees this summer (the average is one per year here; Phoenix had 101 such days), we did have 21 days of 90 degrees or higher, including 10 in July, 3 in August, and eight in September (Phoenix had 141). The reason this summer was so warm in Kirksville overall, however, is that the low temperatures were higher than they have been in years past; for example, we recorded a low of 78 degrees on July 20.

As for precipitation, this summer provided us 20.1 inches, with September being the wettest month at 8.3 inches; the average for Kirksville summers is 17.2 inches. So far this year we have had 47.8 inches of precipitation, which is considerably above the average of 30.5 inches for the first nine months of the year; May was the wettest month this year at 16 inches. Thus this summer was both wetter and warmer than normal.

The average date of the first snowfall in Kirksville is Nov. 21; last year it came on Nov. 9 with 2 inches, and the earliest measurable snow came on Oct. 22, 1996.

NOAA’s long-range forecast for us predicts an average upcoming winter in terms of snowfall but temperatures slightly above normal. That was the prediction for last winter as well, but it turned out to be quite a bit colder and snowier than normal.

October came in with two days of temperatures in the upper 80s, followed by a rapid cooling; we had our first freeze on the 12th, at 31 degrees. The changing seasons, however rapidly they appear, are a wonderful feature of life in Kirksville. Fall is here, and winter’s coming, and always the twain will meet.