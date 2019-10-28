An iron lung rested just a few feet away as members of Kirksville’s Rotary clubs gathered Thursday morning. The metal cylinder is now a museum relic and served as an appropriate symbol for the World Polio Day gathering.



Because if Rotary International is ultimately successful in its PolioPlus campaign, the virus itself will join the iron lung as something known only to history across the world.



Local Rotarians marked World Polio Day with an early morning meeting at A.T. Still University. Rotary International has been working toward the eradication of polio for more than 30 years, raising $1.8 billion and immunizing more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.



“Eighteen billion people around the world, who would have died or been paralyzed, are alive and walking because of the polio eradication program,” local Rotarian Matt Eichor said.



Polio cases remain today in only three countries – Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.



“The number right now is less than 100, it’s 88 (total cases),” said Ray Klinginsmith, past Rotary International president and member of the Rotary Club of Kirksville. “And the big problem right now is in Pakistan, due to the civil and religious strife.”



Illustrating that point, Klinginsmith said the last door-to-door vaccination effort in Karachi, Pakistan, required a 5,000-member security force to serve as escorts. It’s those barriers that are helping keep the virus alive, as it exists only in high-risk and hard-to-reach places.



In the early 1950s the poliovirus caused more than 15,000 paralysis cases in the U.S. each year. Now, it has joined smallpox as the only virus wiped from the continent.



Worldwide, the World Health Organization says there were an estimated 350,000 cases in 1988. It’s been reduced by more than 99% since then, though until total eradication it’s a high risk to spread.



“…as long as a single child remains infected with poliovirus, children in all countries are at risk of contracting the disease,” the WHO says. “The poliovirus can easily be imported into a polio-free country and can spread rapidly amongst unimmunized populations.”



Rotary International’s efforts began as a polio eradication program, but have since evolved to PolioPlus. Eichor said the “plus” encompasses many things, including vaccines for other viruses and improvements to water systems, thus creating sources of clean drinking water that in turn help prevent the spread of disease.



The organization’s fundraising efforts have been backed by partnerships, namely the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Foundation is providing a 2-to-1 match for money Rotary raises for polio eradication.



In all, every dollar Rotary raises for its polio efforts gets a 6-to-1 match. So the $420 check ATSU Rotaract President Nathan Boys, a second-year ATSU student, presented to Klinginsmith on Thursday will ultimately be worth more than $2,500.



It’s that kind of community effort that again ties back to the iron lung. It was a decade ago that Jason Haxton, director of A.T. Still University’s Museum of Osteopathic Medicine, received a call about the machine. It was headed to the scrapyard and for the cost of shipping he was able to add it to the museum’s collection.



The machine is one of the earliest models from the 1940s and back then cost as much as a house. Too expensive for a family to buy on its own, Haxton said it was grassroots efforts – much like that of Rotary today – that answered the call.



“It was community clubs – and on the other side of (the iron lung) is the name of the community club – that raised the money so the family could have that,” he said.



For more information on Rotary International’s polio eradication work, visit www.EndPolioNow.org.



