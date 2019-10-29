'Sister Act' audition planned next week

Auditions for "Sister Act," a musical comedy, will take place 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 4 and 5, at Presser Performing Arts Center. Call backs are Nov. 6. The production will take place March 26-29.

Those who audition must bring a prepared song [a capella]. The production is directed by Lennette Brown.

The musical is adapted from the 1992 film of the same name. Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva, witnesses a murder. She is put into protective custody disguised as a nun and finds herself at odds with the rigid church lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. That is, until she joins the choir.

Using her moves and singing talent, she inspires the choir and breathes new life into the church and community, but it blows her cover. She is chased, but those who are chasing her were not prepared to go up against Delores and her newfound sisterhood.

There are eight female and seven male characters along with an ensemble of nuns, bar denizens, homeless people and fantasy dancers. Character descriptions and ages are available on the Presser website.

__

Tickets for 'Elf: The Musical' now on sale

Tickets for "Elf: The Musical" are available for purchase on the Presser Performing Arts Center website.

Those who wish to purchase from the box office can do so from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2-6 and Dec. 9-13 by calling 573-581-5592 and one hour prior to showtimes. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Balcony seats will be sold only if orchestra seating is sold out.

"Elf: The Musical" tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts. He then is raised by residents of the North Pole. Buddy eventually learns he is human and embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. It is directed by Stephen Redmon.