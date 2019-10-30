Brad Hudson will always remember the joy.

The Kirksville High School marching band earned their stripes during recent competitions. A few weeks ago at Central Methodist University, they placed a respectable third.

Then at the Trenton Band Festival they did even better. Several notches better.

First place in Class 4 Field Performance.

Outstanding Musicianship.

Outstanding Marching and Maneuvering.

Outstanding Auxiliary (color guard).

And Grand Champion. That’s the top prize, the overall crown, given to the best marching band across all classes.

No. 1.

Hudson called the students’ energy during their performance amazing. And their reaction to winning, unforgettable.

“It was exciting to see their joy,” Hudson said. “Sometimes when you’re working on a goal that is long-term, it’s hard for kids to see it. When it comes to fruition…it was amazing.”

The marching band has finished in the top three before, but never won first, and certainly not Grand Champion. The achievement has gone beyond the halls of Kirksville High School and the district grounds, with congratulatory messages pouring in from alumni, Hudson said.

This year’s performance, “Kings and Queens,” saw the band play hit songs by Elvis Presley, Queen, Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson. Playing popular tunes was fun, but brought about its own set of challenges.

“We want to make sure the tempos on the songs are correct, especially when it’s something people know,” Hudson said. “The hardest piece we did this year was by Queen. It had four or five songs to it that are so well known. The transitions on it are really tough.”

They came up with the concept in the spring and started working through the details. Former Truman State University director Dan Peterson volunteered to write the show. Kirksville freshman Marcus Kelly donated his artistic talents in creating posters of Presley, Franklin, Jackson and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, which accented the field display.

First they teach the music. Then the marching fundamentals. Then all members have to memorize the music and learn the movements for the field performance.

When those concepts are mastered, they can add other elements. This year, during the Michael Jackson section, for example, the band members performed the zombie dance moves from the “Thriller” music video.

“Getting 115 kids to do all of that stuff – cleanly – is a challenge at times,” Hudson said.

That’s where the student leadership proves vital.

“Our section leaders and drum majors, if we didn’t have those students – and we work on training them, because leading your peers is a hard thing to do – if we didn’t have them on the same page as the staff, there is no way we could accomplish what we have done,” Hudson said.

Grace Byrn, a senior drum major, said the band finished installing all of the performance’s features earlier than in recent years, giving them time to focus on the smaller details. Caleb Flaim, a fellow senior drum major, agreed that was key to the band’s overall success.

“We spent a lot of time drilling those particular sections (on tempo), marching it and playing it, to make sure our feet were in time, our horn angles were up and people were playing at the right tempo,” Flaim said.

To Byrn, another key was the close relationships forged between band members.

“We are all closer as friends,” she said. “It’s a close-knit family and we all have that common goal.”

Hudson said this year’s marching band group was focused on success. Students spent time on the field listening instead of talking, and put forth great effort to improve.

“It’s discipline,” Hudson said.

That’s an easy thing for high school students to lose when rehearsals are held every day at 7:15 a.m.

This year’s group also benefited from being judged more than once. Hudson said a few years ago the band asked for the district’s support to add the CMU competition to its schedule. Getting another competitive performance in and having feedback from judges allowed them to further fine tune the show.

“That competition has been a huge help,” he said.

The color guard has been taking home top prizes for several years. This year they won first place for Indoor Auxiliary at both CMU and Trenton, and added first for Outdoor Auxiliary at Trenton, too.

“We worked a lot on technique and harder moves,” said Taylor Henness, a color guard captain.

Henness also credited coach Valorie Bolle for the performances.

“She has brought a lot to the team,” Henness said. “We’ve worked a lot harder to be more of a family.”

That bond pays off as the group learns new things, said fellow captain Grace Peck, a junior.

“This year we added sabre. Learning that was very difficult for the people who were on sabre this year,” Peck said.

The KHS drum line also took second place at both CMU and Trenton. Drum section leaders Chris Marshall (junior), Jaden Melnick (senior), Andrew Nothdurft (junior) and Fred Garvey (junior) said the group was more dedicated than ever.

“This year we’ve had a lot more focus on cleaning the show and working and playing together as a section,” Marshall said.

“Something we really have to concentrate on is sounding like we’re one drum, particularly in our snare section,” Melnick said. “In order to do that we not only have to have our music down, but we just have to form really close friendships with the people we’re playing and spending so much time with. It’s a metaphor for everything we do throughout the season.”

“Everyone was together, playing with the same attitude, enjoying it and having enthusiasm,” Nothdurft said. “I think we’ve improved a lot more and everyone wanted to be the best they can.”

And again, there was a bond that pulled things over the finish line.

“It’s such a welcoming section,” Garvey said. “We’re kind of like a family of sorts.”

Kirksville High School band members include:

Juni Kim Alberts, Joshua Aaron Anderson, Ethan Matthew Anthes, Esme Grace AuBuchon, Evan Philip AuBuchon, Austin Bradley Baker, Lyrick James Baker, James Aidan Bauer, Damian Nathanial Bishop, Bailey Lauren Brake, Cody Daniel Broach, Emily Grace Brown, Macadin James Brown, Grace Allison Byrn, Afiqah Munawwarah Caples, Firdaus Asadullah Caples, Luke Ryan Capps, Jacob Michael Carriker, Timothy Lemuel Cason, Julia Anne Chapman, Olivia Leigh Chapman, Liu Fu Chen, Jacob Taylor Chrisman, Zachary Charles Chrisman, Ella Grace Cline, Elizabeth Marie Cody, Melanie Lynn Cody, Dillan Robert Crawford, Caitlyn Danielle Davis, Jasmine Elexis Donjuan, Courtney Lane Easley, Alicen Marie Elsea, Cole Eugene Findling, Caleb Andrew Flaim, Catherine Margaret Freeman, Hailee Rene Galloway, Sayde Garr, Bryan David Garth, Frederic James Garvey, Abbigail Rechelle Dean Goings, Jenna Catherine Grgurich, Rachel Grider, Joslyn Paige Griego, Kensleigh Marie Griego, Devan Eldon Michael Grissom, Morgan Melinda Patricia Grissom, MaKenzie Nevaeh Hanson, Eric Joseph Heckert, Taylor Nicole Henness, Megen Kay Hollon, Cayden Neal Howerton, Laura Kay Hudson, Patrick Knox Jennings, Henry Mauritz Kallerud, Marcus James Kelly, Isaiah James Korte, Anna Grace Maize, Christopher Scott Marshall, Terri Marlene Martin, Wesley Scott Martin, Chance Darl McKim, Andrew Tyson McVay, Jaden Grace Melnick, Lacey Jade Mihalevich, Lillian Jewel Miller, Max William Moore, Veronica Mystique Moots, Kyle Paul Morgenstern, Cheyenne Reyne Moyer, Jade Kristine Neeley, Anna Grace Nicol, Ethan James Nicoli, Andrew Thomas Nothdurft, Caleb Nugent, Hunter Lee O’Haver, David Warren Olmstead Jr., Jessie Lynn Osborn, Cheyenne Lakota Parrish, Grace Irene Peck, Turner Steven Petersen, Megan Jean Pike, Elijah Noah Platte, Prestin David Puckett, Diego Armando Razo, Cooper Edwin Roberson, Karyssa Nichole Rock, Aidan Aaron Rock-Carriker, Maxwell Philip Ross, Ethan Sandefur, Madison Olivia Sayre, Kory Taylor Seigal, Douglas Tyler Self, Catherine Anne Seymour, Taegan Cienna Sharp, Anna Marie Shoop, Chandler Joshua Shuey, Duncan Robert Simmons, James Henry Spurgeon, Jonathan Spurgeon, Aaliyah Danyelle Stewart, Josiah Matthew Stocks, Clayton Harry Stoskopf, Maxwell Thomas Sunderland, Nina Anne El Koury Thomas, Candan Michael Thompson, Channing Ivy Marie Totta, Faith Marie VanDusen, Benjamin August Vazzana, Laura Simenson Vittengl, Ava Marie Walker, Max Andrew Walker, Annie Marguerite Williams, David Tshabola Yampanya, Alexandria Ruth Yoder.



