OATS Transit announced the following Adair County ride schedule for November. To schedule a ride, call (660) 665-8404 or toll free 1-877-666-5475. Calls can be made Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.).

City of Kirksville, Kirk-Tran: Monday - Thursday, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; anyone within 15-mile radius of Kirksville can ride; $2 fare within city limits, $3 fare outside city limits.

Kirk-Tran Deviated Fixed Route: Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; $2 each time you board, $20 punch cards.

OATS will be closed Nov. 28 and 29.

For more information, visit oatstransit.org.