Mexico residents were affected by a brief power outage at about 8:30 a.m. Monday after a truck ended up on a guy wire to a power pole following a crash.

According to witness accounts on social media, the truck went up the wire near Robnett Automotive on Route JJ. Mexico Department of Public Safety learned the driver of the vehicle, Donna Delp, 62, of Mexico reportedly failed to stop or turn the 2010 GMC at the intersection of Christopher Street [Route JJ] and Liberty Street [U.S. Route 54].

The vibration of the truck on the guy wire caused several power lines to cross or touch, causing the outage for approximately 600 Ameren customers, according to a Public Safety news release.

A spokesperson with Ameren said customers only were briefly affected by the outage due to system redundancies directing power restoration. Delp was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital–Audrain by Audrain Ambulance District for treatment of minor injuries. The truck was removed from the scene by A1 Towing.