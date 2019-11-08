The Renick R-IV School District is still trying to reclaim thousands of dollars after a contracting company allegedly deceived the district into paying for incomplete work.

Charges were filed in June against Daniel and Brent Gaunt, brothers with Chillicothe addresses who run JD Contracting out of Brookfield, who were tasked with completing a project in the Renick school’s gymnasium. The company is owned by Daniel Gaunt, 40, the eldest of the two brothers. The brothers face three felony charges in Randolph County, each including two counts of deceptive business practices and stealing $750 or more.

The legal battle continues almost a year after the Renick board of education approved the project last December. The work to the gymnasium was completed before the end of the 2018-2019 school year, but the district has yet to recover the $14,618 allegedly taken by the Brent brothers.

The brothers requested in January that the district pay $5,000 per week until the full contract amount was paid, according to court documents. At one point during the payment process, the brothers reportedly claimed that a payment had not been received. District Superintendent Lisa Borden agreed to stop the payment and issue a new check but found out that the previous check had already been cashed by the Gaunt brothers, according to court documents.

The contracting company eventually tried to remedy the situation by sending the district a $3,500 check, which the school decline based on legal advice from its attorney, court records state.

The contracting company initially told the district that the gym project would be finished by March 1, though it had not been completed by May when a probable cause statement was filed.

The work involved renovating the gym to be more like an auditorium, which included installing drywall, adding sound panels to the walls and refacing the stage, said Renick R-V Superintendent Lisa Borden. The renovations were eventually completed by a contractor from Salisbury, she said.

Brent Gaunt is scheduled to appear in Randolph County court Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing. Daniel Gaunt is scheduled to appear Dec. 17 for a preliminary hearing setting.

The cost of the contract is a large amount of money for any school district to lose, especially one as small Renick, but the school has been able to recover, Borden said.

“No one wants to lose money that the taxpayers have paid to the school,” Borden said. “But as far as impact, our school district is doing fine financial.”

However, the district is hoping to get the money back eventually. Although no civil suits have been recorded between the district and the Gaunt brothers, Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford in each of the Gaunt brothers’ cases requested restitution for the school district in the full amount of the contract.

