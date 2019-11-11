Snow blew into central Missouri Monday morning, causing a spate of accidents as roads slickened in rapidly falling temperatures.

Columbia called its public works crews in to report at 6 a.m. to treat roads. Snow arrived a short time afterwards, and temperatures fell below freezing shortly after 8 a.m. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for up to 2 inches of snow with winds gusting to 35 mph.

Boone County Joint Communications’ online report listed calls for 22 accidents after rain changed over to snow, with the first shortly after 7 a.m.

There were no serious injuries in any of the wrecks worked by responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District, spokesman Gale Blomenkamp said.

“All of ours has been the typical first-of-the year slide-offs, where people have been getting stuck,” he said.

All the roads in the county were snow and ice covered, Blomenkamp said.

On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Transportation's road conditions map showed most state highways were fully or partially covered with snow throughout the state from Highway 24 in the north to Interstate 44 in the south.

“If people don’t need to be on the roads, stay off the roads and let the crews do their work,” he said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that as of noon Monday in the 13-county Troop F region of central Missouri, troopers had responded to 109 calls for service, including 55 crashes and 24 slide-offs, with four injuries. A woman suffered minor injuries in an accident on Highway 87 in Cooper County when her car went off the side of the snow-covered road into a ditch.

A forecast discussion issued early Monday by the National Weather Service office near St. Louis warned that the snow was moving out of the area more slowly than initially expected and that up to three inches was possible in some areas of central Missouri. A weather service storm spotter reported that 3 inches of snow had fallen in Columbia by 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The winter weather advisory expired at 3 p.m.

While snow occasionally falls in central Missouri in early November – the record amount prior to Monday is 5 inches on Nov. 6, 1951 – the extreme cold that accompanied it is very unusual, Gosselin said.

“The snow, the falling temperatures, the wind, makes it look and feels much more like a snow you would see in January than November,” he said.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.

Cool weather is expected to linger for several days, with a slight warming, the forecast discussion stated.

“The general theme will include below normal temperatures, despite day-to-day moderation over the course of the week,” the report stated.

The early start to very cold weather isn’t necessarily a signal to expect a colder or snowier winter, Gosselin said. The long-term outlooks issued at the end of October give the central United States essentially even chances of a cold, normal or warmer-than-usual winter.

“There is no strong signal either way and that goes for temperatures and precipitation,” Gosselin said.