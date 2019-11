Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness. Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence are as follows:

Panera Bread, 18800 E. US 40, inspected Oct. 30. No critical violations found.

Chrisman Plaza Cash Saver, 405 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 1. No critical violations found.

Taco Bell, 16903 E. U.S. 24, inspected Nov. 1. No critical violations found.