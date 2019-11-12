The Jackson County Environmental Health Division Inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Blue Springs High School Concession, 2000 N.W. Ashton Drive, inspected Oct. 29. No violations found.

Clancy’s Cafe and Pub, 800 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Oct 29.

• A large can had multiple dents along the top of the seam. The kitchen manager discarded the dented can. Corrected on site.

• The meat slicer had an accumulation of food debris left from previous use. Corrected on site.

• The microwave had an excessive accumulation of food debris all throughout. Corrected on site.

• A beer tap had an accumulation of build up. Corrected on site.

• The hood vents had an accumulation of dust and grease built up.

• The underside of the wireracks in the walk-in cooler had an accumulation of debris.

Schlotzsky’s, 746 S.W. US 40, inspected Oct. 30.

• The dishwasher had a significant leak coming from the piping that fees into the dishwasher.

• The sink in the baking area had a leak on the bottom of the drain.

Outlaw Harley-Davidson, 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected Oct. 30. No violations found.

Brewer’s Sports Bar and Grill, 1120 Main St., inspected Oct. 30.

• The ice machine had an accumulation of debris on the ice shield. The staff emptied the ice and cleaned the inside. Corrected on site.

• Two beer taps had an accumulation of debris and residue. Corrected on site.

Happy Hour, 1801 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 30.

• The shelves inside the walk-in cooler had an accumulation of dust and dirt.

Blue Springs South High School football concession #1, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Oct. 31. No violations found.

Blue Springs South High School football concession #2, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, inspected Oct. 31. No violations found.

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 800 S.W. Clark Road, inspected Oct. 31.

• The underside of the wire racks inside of the walk-in cooler had an accumulation of debris.

• The scoop inside of the dried food ingredient did not have a handle. The owner discarded the scoop and replaced it with a scoop that has a handle. Corrected on site.

Pizza Hut, 1626 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct 31.

• The underside of the wire racks in both of the walk-in coolers had an accumulation of debris.

• The wire rack outside of the walk-in cooler that stores the clean pizza pans had an accumulation of grease and debris.

• A dirty utensil was stored on the utensil rack near the reach-in cooler. Corrected on site.

East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St., Ste. A, inspected Nov. 1.

• Multiple cans had severe dents on the top/bottom seams. The kitchen staff discarded the dented cans. Corrected on site.

King Dragon, 1924 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 1. No violations found.

Valero, 301 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 4.

• The establishment had no methods of sanitizing food contact surfaces or utensils. There was no sanitizer of any kind in the establishment. Re-inspection required Nov. 6.

Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4313 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 4.

• The top of the microwave interior had an accumulation of food debris. Corrected on site.

• Raw eggs were stored directly above ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on site.

Cosentino’s Price Chopper kitchen/salad bar/smoked meats, 1305 N. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 4.

• The inside of the reach-in coolers and the display coolers in the kitchen/grill area had an accumulation of food debris.

• There were several boxes of single service items stored on the floor.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, 1236 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 4.

• The ice shoot for the drink machine next to the drive-thru window had an accumulation of residue and debris. Corrected on site.

• The vents opposite to the hood vents had an excessive accumulation of grease and dust.

• A clogged floor drain was causing some water to pool around the drain.

Crown Liquor, 1922 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Nov. 5.

• The handwashing sink near the soda fountain did not have hand washing signage. Corrected on site.

Encore, 1200 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 4.

• There were chemical bottles stored next to single service items on the counter top of the bar. Corrected on site.

Tuscany Italian Restaurant, 1800 block of S. Missouri 7, inspected October 29.

• The microwave had an accumulation of food debris. Corrected on site.

• Numerous pans were stored without properly air-drying and had a small amount of water left in them. The owner pulled all of the pans out and ran them through the dishwasher again. Corrected on site.

Welcome Inn, 3300 Jefferson, inspected Nov. 4. No violations found.

Bethlehem Cafe, 1512 N. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 28.

• Single-use spoons were not stored where only the handle could potentially be touched by employees. The spoons were discarded by the owner. Corrected on site.

Sushi Avenue, 1101 S. Missouri 7, inspected Nov. 5.

• The scoop that is used to scoop out rice was stored with the handle facing down. Corrected on site.

• Potentially hazardous food items that were stored in the reach-in cooler had an internal temperature above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This establishment discarded all food items that were above 41 degrees. Corrected on site.

• The reach-in cooler that was being used to cold-hold potentially hazardous food items was not maintaining a temperature sufficient to keep food items at or below 41 degrees. Correct by Jan. 4.