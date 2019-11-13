The Missouri River Runner, which stops in Independence and Lee’s Summit, ranks close to last in passenger growth among all Amtrak routes across the nation. In fact, ridership continues to decline.

Amtrak has released fiscal year 2019 figures that show 32.52 million riders overall, a nationwide gain of 2.5 percent. Revenue also is up, and Amtrak says its on track to turn a profit in fiscal 2020.

But the River Runner – two eastbound trips each from Kansas City to St. Louis and two westbound as well – has been hammered by late arrivals for much of this year. The historical pattern is clear: A reputation for late service cuts ridership. The River Runner had 154,417 riders in fiscal 2019, a drop of 8.9 percent. It’s dropped five of the last six years and is down 22.6 percent over that span.

The fiscal 2019 drop puts the River Runner at No. 43 in ridership improvement among the 45 regional and long-haul routes that Amtrak operates. A dozen individual lines lost riders.

Even the Southwest Chief, which stops in Kansas City on its run from Chicago to Los Angeles, grew of 2.1 percent, and that’s one that Amtrak management is said to be wanting to scrap.

Here is the River Runner’s essential problem: It runs on Union Pacific tracks and is at the mercy of UP dispatchers. The UP says it gives passenger service priority, but that’s hard to square with the facts. The Union Pacific is running longer freight trains, so shorter trains – like Amtrak – get delayed at a siding when there’s a bottleneck.

By law, passenger trains are supposed to get priority over freight trains, but Amtrak’s inspector general reported last month that the railroads routinely ignore that. That report also says the delays cut deeply into Amtrak’s potential profitability.

I took a deeper look at this in a news story in September. One example: In the first eight months of calendar year 2019, the morning train out of St. Louis simply missed its afternoon stop in Independence 56 times because of service delays or cancellations. Flooding, for instance, significantly messed up train schedules earlier this year. Another 64 times, that train was 30 minutes or more late. Only half of the time did it arrive on time or within half an hour of being on time.

In the two and a half months since that story, outright service disruptions – no train – are down quite a bit, but tardiness lingers. Only 17 times in the last 72 days has that train arrived less than 10 minutes late.

For what it’s worth, when I did that story in September, an Amtrak spokesman referred me to the Rail Passengers Association, in Washington, D.C., and said it would be eager to discuss recent legal developments that could actually and effectively put the law on Amtrak’s side. But that group never returned my messages.

It would be nice to think this service could be developed into a business alternative to driving’s tedium and loss of productive hours, especially since no solution for overcrowded I-70 is even on the horizon. But right now things are headed in the wrong direction.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at 816-350-6365 or jeff.fox@examiner.net. He’s on Twitter at @FoxEJC.