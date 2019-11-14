1 Square Lighting – The annual Square Lighting will be Friday evening on the historic Independence Square, on Maple Street in front of Pharaoh Cinema. Activities begin at 6 p.m., and the event is free. Santa's Village begins immediately following the lighting at The Courthouse Exchange Event space. Santa & Mrs. Claus will arrive the old-fashioned way, in a mule-drawn sleigh, and will host free visits. Sleigh rides for $5 will be available from Pioneer Trails Adventures.

2 Storytelling – The 20th annual Kansas City Storytelling Celebration, hosted by Metropolitan Community College, runs Thursday through Saturday. A pair of events are Thursday evening in Independence. Dovie Thomason will host a storytelling workshop 7-8:30 p.m. at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee's Summit Road. Through her original story “Dad’s Garden,” Thomason guides listeners through her gardens, and the gardens of her childhood, with fatherly and indigenous wisdom about planting, caring and respecting the Earth.

Also, 7-9 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Laura Packer and Mike and Nancee Micham will entertain with stories and music.

3 Queen Nefertari – The special exhibit “Queen Nefertari: Eternal Egypt” opens Friday at the Nelson-Atkins Art Museum, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City. Discover the celebrated “One for Whom the Sun Shines” and great royal wife of Pharaoh Ramesses II. Experience the magnificence of royal palaces and tombs, including Nefertari’s burial chamber, considered one of the greatest artistic achievements in the Valley of the Queens. Explore the daily life of the village where tomb builders and artisans lived, worked and worshipped more than 3,000 years ago. Drawn from the world-renowned Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy, the exhibition will bring together works that present the richness of life in ancient Egypt, focusing on the role of women. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $10 for students (with ID) and free for children 12-younger and museum members. The exhibit runs through March 29, 2020.

4 “Wildlife: Winter Coats” – 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. Humans bundle up in the fall and winter, but animals also put on winter coats. Discover some of the Missouri critters who can add a layer of protection from the long cold winter. Free and for all ages, with no registration required. If you want to stay, the weekly critter feeding for captive amphibians, fish and turtles is at 3 p.m.

5 “Jim 'Two Crows' Wallen Presents Rock On” – 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence. Native Americans were the ultimate rock collectors, traveling for miles to find the right rocks to make their tools. Wallen shares stories about his collection of stone artifacts. For ages 5-older. Register required at mymcpl.com.

