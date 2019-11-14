A former Lee's Summit police officer will spend eight years in federal prison for robbing a bank at gunpoint and leading officers on a 100 mph chase.

Richard Hagerty, 36, of Independence, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City. He pleaded guilty in March to one count each of bank robbery and possessing a firearm during a violent crime. He was a Lee's Summit officer from 2007 to 2016.

According to court documents, on Aug. 28, 2018, Hagerty entered the Central Bank of the Midwest, just off Missouri 150 in southern Lee's Summit, wearing a camouflage mask and black gloves. He pointed a Glock .40-caliber at a customer, yelled, “Everybody get down on the floor. This is a robbery” and then pointed the gun at two tellers as he demanded money. Hagerty stole about $7,000 and fled.

A Lee's Summit officer saw Hagerty driving a dark gray Mazda about 2.5 miles away shortly after the robbery, and when Hagerty sped away the officer gave chase, as Hagerty drove erratically in midday traffic, passing through school zones and crossing into oncoming traffic. The chase reached speeds faster than 100 mph.

When the chase ended in Grandview, Hagerty came out with his hands above his head, and the arresting officer immediately recognized him. Inside the Mazda, officers saw a large amount of cash on the driver's seat and front floorboards and recovered the handgun.