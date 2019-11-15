For the second time this year, a recall petition has been taken out against Independence Mayor Eileen Weir.

The first recall petition, taken out in April after the council initially approved the controversial smart meters for customers of Independence Power & Light, failed to generate half of the approximately 4,900 signatures needed to get a recall vote on the ballot. (The council late dropped the smart meter plan.)

This recall petition was taken out Tuesday by someone identified as “Independence Breaking News,” referring to the name of a Facebook page run by someone who goes by the pseudonym Dave Anderson. The petition must be submitted by Dec. 12 with signatures from 8 percent of the city's registered voters.

The City Charter does not specify that a person taking out a recall petition must use an actual name, or that such a person even be a resident or registered voter in the city. The petition lists the same claims against Weir as the petition in April: violating the City Charter, lack of responsiveness, waste of taxpayers/ratepayers funds and general abuse of power.

Weir said Friday she had no comment on the petition.