Come next summer, Independence's aging Blue Valley Power Plant will no longer produce electric power for the city, as a 10-year contract with Oneta, a natural gas plant in Oklahoma, begins June 1.

That will give Power & Light the necessary power capacity for its membership with Southwest Power Pool, its energy broker. A resolution on Monday's council agenda will call for closing the plant June 1.

A council majority voted for that contract last spring, and council members know they'll have to make some other far-reaching decisions soon related to IPL, chiefly employee transition and the combustion turbines.

Regarding the latter, IPL has six turbines in three pairs around the city that account for 93 megawatts of capacity. Replacing that much, or even close to it, will undoubtedly cost more than Oneta's $13.6 million contract for 45 megawatts. Consultant Burns & McDonnell noted the turbines have been well maintained and can be viable a couple years or longer, but necessary maintenance would quickly get expensive – nearly $47 million if done for 10 years.

For comparison's sake, a new 90-megawatt engine plant would have lower labor costs but would cost more than $126 million.

Council Member Scott Roberson likened the situation to driving around a 25-year-old car.

“It needs a lot of maintenance,” he said. “We can either buy a new car and take out a lease, or buy a new reciprocating engine plant.”

A reciprocating engine involves gas expanding to drive a piston in a cylinder and thus rotate a crankshaft to generate power.

“Burns and Mac has recommended we drive that old car for another two or three years.”

Weir said turbine maintenance would be “astronomical” and suggested taking a hard look at each turbine to determine which ones are worth maintaining and for how long.

“It's come to the point where the decisions we've made require us to really choose which option we want moving forward,” Eileen Weir said. “Citizens are depending on us to do that; employees are depending on us to do that.

“These decisions need to be made by the end of the year,” she said. “It's come time where we need to give direction and move forward. We need to look beyond our terms on this council.”

“I don't think we should be sitting around too long with the combustion turbines,” Council Member Mike Huff said. “In 10 years (when the Oneta contract expires), the council will be a rude awakening.

“I think we need to do one of these now and get moving. The only one that makes sense is buying these reciprocal units or going out and buying power.”

Council Member Tom Van Camp indicated the city shouldn't devote much to maintaining the turbines.

“We know the turbines will go,” he said. “We don't produce; there's no need for us to produce. There's a history of what the maintenance costs; the data's there. It's not going to be economically feasible, and it shouldn't be done.”

With Blue Valley, IPL has 40 power production positions this fiscal year. Burns & McDonnell recommends going down to 23 to operate the turbines. Assistant City Manager Mark Randall, as he did last week to the Public Utilities Advisory Board, said that number is still to be determined and could ultimately be lower.

The city retained Darda HR as a consultant to help put together a transition plan for employees impacted by the Blue Valley closure, and City Manager Zach Walker said those employees are a “very important consideration” as negotiations begin for the next contract with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 53, which represents many IPL employees.

“We need to make sure we don't lose sight of the human element,” Council Member John Perkins said.

The city also has retained Lynch Consulting to help with possible repurpose projects for the Blue Valley plant structure and plans to issue a request for proposal possibly next month.

Roberson said if the city runs the combustion turbines a couple more years, it would make sense to mothball the Blue Valley plant rather than tear it down, in order to keep the power production permit for possible future use.

“The value of a federal permit, it's almost impossible to get one nowadays,” he said.

“You don't want to surrender an asset until you're sure you won't need again,” Randall said. “We have some light at the end of the tunnel financially; we just need to make sure it all comes together.”