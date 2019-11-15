A Friday morning shooting in western Independence left one person dead and another injured, and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The shooting happened at the 10600 block of East 15th Street, near South Hedges Avenue and the U.S. Post Office branch. Officers were called at 6:50 a.m., on a reported shooting, and they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals, and one of them, a man of unknown age, later died.

Police have not released the deceased person's name, nor have said where exactly they found the two people or what possibly led to the shooting. Police did not take anybody into custody at the scene.

Friday's shooting marks the eighth homicide in Independence in 2019. The city had 11 homicides in 2018 and 14 in 2017.