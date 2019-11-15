The Jackson County Environmental Health Division Inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Canteen Vending Ave. C., 2015 N.E. Jefferson St., inspected Oct 30. No violations found.

Valley Nutrition, 201 N. Main St., inspected Oct. 30.

• There was no covered wastebasket in the employee restroom.

• The scoops used for the powder flavors for the smoothies were stored with handles down and scoops up in the holding containers.

Price Chopper, 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Nov. 4.

• There is a buildup of grease on the hood vents above the grills in the kitchen/deli area.

• The floor of the walk-in cooler in the kitchen/deli area has an accumulation of food debris.

Sushi Avenue, 1191 N.E. McQuerry Road, inspected Nov. 4.

• There was a bowl without a handle inside the dried rice bin being used as a scoop. Corrected on site.

Country Oak Village, 101 Cross Creek Drive, inspected Nov. 13.

• The interior of the microwave had an accumulation of food debris. Corrected on site.

• The spray hose to three compartment sink was below the food line. Corrected on site. The manager was able to fix the issue and has put in a work order to have a new spray hose that is the correct length.

• The floor under the three compartment sink is in disrepair and missing floor tiles.

• The back door in the kitchen area has a gap leaving an opening to the outside.