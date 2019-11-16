A former Kansas City Chiefs football player faces additional federal charges – along with eight other co-defendants from Independence and Blue Springs – for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that operated primarily in Eastern Jackson County.

Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii, 41, of Independence, had been charged in August in federal court in Kansas City with three counts of being an unlawful drug users in possession of firearms. That came a couple days after Siavii was arrested for the third time in possession of both illegal drugs and loaded guns. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who is an unlawful drug user to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.

According to a nine-count superseding indictment returned this week by a federal grand jury and opened Friday after the arrests and initial court appearances of some co-defendants, Siavii and Marion “Doug” McCrorey, 40; Andrew Tofaeono, 35; Isaac Butler, 34; Michelle Andrews, 37; Katie “Muneca” Thompson, 25; Michelle Morris, 25; James Leach, 39 and Kristannie Casteel, 31, allegedly participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from July 11, 2018 to Nov. 13, 2019. All are from Independence, except for Casteel who is from Blue Springs.

Siavii is also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He allegedly possessed semi-automatic guns during Aug. 4 and Aug. 24 arrests.

Siavii and Andrews are each charged with one count of being a drug user with a gun, stemming from arrests on April 7 and July 10. Siavii is also charged with two counts and Tofaeono one count of possessing meth with intent to distribute.

Leach is also charged with felony possession of a firearm, given his prior felony convictions before a Sept. 30 arrest.

According to the original affidavit against Siavii, he was arrested Aug. 24, after officers were sent to a parking lot on U.S. 40 when a witness said he located his friend’s stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler. The witness told police he saw a man later identified as Siavii get out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers contacted Siavii, who disregarded their commands, according to court documents, and an officer deployed his Taser on Siavii, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs approximately 330 pounds. He fell to the ground and began to resist as officers tried to gain control and began pushing him up off the ground, Then a loaded 9mm pistol fell directly in front of him within his reach.

An officer drew his weapon and put it to Siavii’s back, due to him not being under physical control, while another officer grabbed Siavii’s gun and threw it several feet away.

Officers continued to fight with Siavii, giving him commands to stop resisting and to place his hands behind his back, and one officer deployed his Taser on Siavii again with little effect. Siavii was able to get on top of the officer, who was on the ground at this point. Another officer was eventually able to put Siavii in a neck restraint and render him unconscious long enough to handcuff him. Siavii continued to resist even after being handcuffed.

Officers searched Siavii’s backpack and found additional ammunition, 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, 12.2 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the Aug. 24 incident, the affidavit notes several more incidents in which Siavii was arrested while in possession of illegal drugs and firearms. In one incident, when officers responded to a report of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that was tracked by On-Star to a motel parking lot, Siavii tried to run off, then resisted arrest and fought with officers. In another incident, Siavii led officers in a vehicle chase that reached speeds up to 101 m.p.h. Siavii’s vehicle eventually left the roadway, and ran away before officers located and arrested him.

Siavii, a native of American Samoa who played collegiately at the University of Oregon, played in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2004-05. After knee surgery in 2006 and two more years out of football, he played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2009 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, then retired after the Seahawks cut him before the 2011 season.