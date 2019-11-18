A Lee's Summit man said he was upset with his cousin and fellow co-worker's work habits and that he only meant to scare her when he fatally shot her Saturday evening at the Thai Spice restaurant in Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Porntrep Phonjaroen, 25, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 23-year-old Wasinee Sankra of Blue Springs. The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, while customers were inside the restaurant at the 18900 block of East Valley View Parkway, near U.S. 40.

According to court records, when police arrived at the restaurant a customer told officers a man inside the business, later identified as Phonjaroen, had shot Sankra. The customer/witness said she heard a single gunshot, saw a woman fall to the ground in the kitchen, found her bleeding from the head and immediately tried life-saving measures. The witness said she saw a shell casing next to Sankra and repeatedly asked kitchen staff who had shot her. Phonjaroen then spoke up and said, “I did it!” Police arrived shortly afterwards and took Phonjaroen into custody, and Sankra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered the shell casing, and a police K-9 officer found the handgun in the woods behind the business. Phonjaroen, speaking through an interpreter, admitted to shooting Sankra, whom he said was his cousin. Store video also captured the shooting.

Phonjaroen told police he was upset with Sankra's work habits and that he only fired the gun to scare her. He admitted throwing the gun in the woods immediately after the shooting.

Phonjaroen's bond has been set at $200,000 cash.