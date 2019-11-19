Jackson County legislators say they like the idea of bringing in outgoing Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte to a top administrative position – but they want questions answered first.

Also, officials are working on plans to raise starting pay across the county.

Schulte leaves his job in Kansas City at the end of February – perhaps sooner if the county agrees to bring him on as the county administrator, reporting to County Executive Frank White Jr. and overseeing county day-to-day operations.

Legislators spoke highly of Schulte and said hiring him could bring unity to the county, as someone in the administration who legislators can work with.

“Here it’s been kind of dysfunctional. … I think you can be a unifying force,” Legislator Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City, said Monday.

But legislators aired several concerns – the $200,000-a-year salary, the lack of a job description so far, and clarity about who will report to whom and what the organizational chart will look like. Legislature Chair Theresa Galvin, R-Lee’s Summit, called the salary a “major concern.”

“It seems as though somebody’s hair is on fire to get this done in fast fashion,” said Legislator Jeanie Lauer, R-Blue Springs.

Also, Lauer said, “... the question’s going to be what’s left for the county executive to do?”

Caleb Clifford, White’s chief of staff, stressed that White is still responsible for what the county does and that bringing on Schulte while getting rid of three other top administrative positions will streamline operations and save money.

Legislator Jalen Anderson, D-Blue Springs, pressed Schulte on three large issues the county faces – the jail, property assessment questions and repairs to the 87-year-old Downtown Courthouse, heavily damaged by water early this year and still with two main elevators out of service. Schulte stressed seeking consensus.

He said the elevators would be a good start.

“I think the key issue is just to get going,” he said. “You’ve got to start somewhere.”

Anderson and Schulte also touched on the idea of building a new jail to serve not just the county but also Kansas City and other cities, an idea that has come up from time to time over the years.

“I think there’s some regional interest in pursuing this,” Schulte said.

Legislator Crystal Williams, D-Kansas City, stressed to Schulte that trust is vital. She asked what he would do if there was political pressure to hire or keep a particular employee. He said the county needs to “kind of professionalize the process around here” and create a system “like a civil service structure.”

Williams pressed on.

“They (some in the county) get attacked when they’re just trying to do the right thing,” she said.

She added, “When you hear the fear up here, I need you to know what that is.”

Schulte said he’s committed to doing things the right way and is prepared to walk away if things aren’t working out.

“You’ve got my pledge on that,” he said.

Clifford said the job description can be worked out quickly. Legislators voted to hold on the contract and could take it up again next week.

Legislators were adamant that three three vacant positions – chief operating officer, deputy chief operating officer and chief of health services – be eliminated with the county going forward with Schulte’s new position. Clifford said the administration agrees on that point.

Pay raises?

Legislators also passed a measure sponsored by Legislator Ronald Finley, D-Kansas City, laying out the goal of raising starting pay for county employees to at least $15 an hour.

Galvin has been part of the group working on a large study of salaries countywide. That report is due soon, as deliberations on the 2020 budget are getting started.

Galvin said the idea at the moment is to recommend starting salaries no lower than $12.50 an hour in 2020, then $13.75 in 2021 and $15 in 2022.

“So that is what we’re looking at,” she said.