America’s political problems were created by people – and can be solved by them, historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin says.

“It’s up to us to fix this system, and it can be fixed, and I’ve got to believe it will be fixed,” she said at Saturday night’s Bennett Forum on the Presidency, put on annually by the Truman Library Institute.

She was joined by former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who said gerrymandering and other factors lead to officeholders being punished for working with the other party, so it’s hard to get things done. He even described death threats he and his family have endured because he tried to work as a moderate on some issues.

“I lived in that space for two years, and it’s not comfortable,” he said. For the system to change, he said, voters will have to reward candidates who will work with the other party.

Saturday evening also included a peek at some notable events set for 2020:

• The honoree at the annual Wild About Harry dinner in April will be Gen. James Mattis, President Trump’s first secretary of defense – and sometimes a critic of Trump since leaving the administration.

• Trump biographer David McCullough is set to deliver a speech on Truman’s birthday, May 8.

• The Truman Library, closed for a major renovation, is likely to be reopened by mid-September. The Truman Library Institute has raised $28 million for that, with a goal of $30 million.

The speakers and the moderator, journalist David Von Drehle, said they were trying to stay away from directly commenting on today’s political ups and downs and the politicians of the moment, but it wasn’t always easy.

Von Drehle asked Goodwin – who has written extensively about presidents Lincoln, Lyndon Johnson and both Roosevelts – what qualities are most needed for leaders in turbulent times.

“The first one, I think, is humility,” she said – and the nearly full house the Unity Temple on the Plaza laughed and then applauded.

She said humility means a person has the capacity to learn and grow. She added empathy, resilience and moving from an ambition for oneself to an ambition for something larger as needed qualities.

Flake said the institutions of government “need defending right now,” and he had a warning for his party. He said Republicans have abandoned their traditional stances in favor of limited government, free trade and fiscal restraint, and he said the re-election of Trump would hurt the party for the long term, leaving it with much to account for.

“We need two strong, rational parties,” he said. “And I have concerns about my party right now.”

He repeated something he said recently, that if the Senate held a secret vote on removing President Trump from office by impeachment, as many as 35 Republican senators would vote yes.

“But there is no such thing,” he said.

Any vote would be public, and he said only a handful of Republicans are likely to vote that way.

“ … he (Trump) will declare vindication, so I do worry about that,” Flake said.

He said President Harry Truman deserves credit for building up institutions in the post-war years that have given the world generations of prosperity and relative peace.

“And to see those abandoned or ridiculed or diminished … that’s not conservative,” he said.