Animals Best Friends has been very busy with its community cat program lately. Cats are available for adoption at the PetsMart at 4010 S. Bolger Drive in Independence. Several cats are staying at the ABF facility, and we are looking for homes for these babies as well.

Lulu is a gorgeous Torti long-haired cat. Her photo doesn’t do her justice as she is simply beautiful! Lulu is playful and has a sweet disposition. She will make a great companion for the right person.

Patsy is a pretty white, gray, and brown domestic short haired cat. She is a small, sweet-natured girl who would love to have a family to call her own.

If you would like more information on cats or are interested in adopting one of these babies please go to our website and complete an application. ABF does two-week trials and home visits to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.