At least two Independence City Council members have recently talked with the FBI regarding a pair of much-discussed projects related to the city's electric utility in recent years.

Karen DeLuccie and Scott Roberson said independently they had talked with a pair of agents FBI agents this month about a July 2017 contract to demolish the shuttered Missouri City power plant and the city's purchase of the former Rockwood Golf Club later that year for a solar farm.

DeLuccie and Roberson both voted against the Missouri City contract for $9.765 million to Environmental Operations Inc., which has been demolishing the plant along the Missouri River. EOI's bid was more than twice the bid of $4.25 million from the other finalist, though well below an engineer's prior estimate for such a project.

The city bought the former Rockwood land for $985,000, after months of negotiations and approval from a council majority in a closed session. MC Power, which the city had selected a couple years earlier to construct the city's initial solar farm, paid a half-million dollars up front to lease about half the Rockwood land for solar panels there.

DeLuccie said she simply discussed what she knew about the projects and about her disapproval in both instances based on price.

“It's not like gave them anything people didn't already know,” she said, adding that agents didn't ask her about other topics.

DeLuccie said she knew the FBI had talked to at least one other council member, a city employee and a private citizen, though she would not name them. She added that she later told Council Member Mike Huff (who was not on the council when it made both decisions) the FBI had contacted her. Roberson said he did not know who else the FBI might have talked to.

Roberson had argued in 2017 that the city didn't need to rush Missouri City demolition and had more urgent issues to address. He and DeLuccie were the only votes against that contract.

About Rockwood, he said, “I don't remember all the details, but it raised a lot of eyebrows.”

Council Member Tom Van Camp refused to comment when contacted by phone, saying he “was not available right now” and asking if he could take a message.

Mayor Eileen Weir and Council Members Curt Dougherty and John Perkins did not return messages Wednesday seeking comment. Chris Whiting, who did not run for re-election, was the other yes vote.

Bridget Patton, spokesperson for the FBI's Kansas City office, said that per department policy she could not confirm or deny such an investigation.

The Public Utilities Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to the council on utility matters, did not recommend the Missouri City contract, citing lack of justification for the higher bid. It instead asked the council to consider postponing the vote. The council majority reasoned to the PUAB that the contract represented a chance to rid the city of an “distressed asset without undue delay” and at lower-than-anticipated cost.

Weir said last year that even if the bidding process could've been handled differently in retrospect, she remained confident in her vote.

“I did not feel it could be done to our satisfaction for $4 million,” she said. “I felt it was important to make decision the way we wanted done rather than respond to a federal mandate (years later). I was comfortable and felt it was a reasonable price.”

Van Camp had been part of the Rockwood property negotiations. After the city's purchase, he said the 94 acres of Rockwood land had been appraised as high as $1.6 million. He and Weir, the district's prior council representative had both made it a priority to avoid that area becoming low-income housing.

The asking price had been as low as $650,000, Van Camp said, but then-owner Maywood LLC did not include the 20 acres along Hardy Avenue as part of that price. Investment firm Titan Fish then purchased the land for $550,000 before the city secured partnership with MC Power as part of its purchase.