Penguins are available to decorate for the George Owens Nature Park Snowman Trail as a fundraiser for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity.

Families, groups, and businesses are invited to decorate the wooden penguins for $10, and they displayed along nature park trails Dec. 11 through Feb. 1.

People can pick up a penguin at the Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity ReStores, 505 N. Dodgion Ave. and 1219 N.W. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs, through Dec. 4 (or until supplies run out) during regular business hours. Decorated penguins can be dropped off at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants should use outdoor, family appropriate decorations. Food decorations are not allowed, and flippers can be no longer than 24 inches. For further details and decorating guidelines, please contact Lindsay Browne at (816) 461-6551 or email at LBrowne@trumanhabitat.org.

Funds generated will be used to support Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity’s work in Eastern Jackson County.

– Examiner staff