1. Trip the Light Fantastic – 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Frank White Jr. Softball Complex, 3501 S.W. Longview Park Drive, Lee's Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec hosts this free annual bike event through its Christmas in the Park lights display. The course is open at 6 p.m. for adults and 6:20 p.m. for families with children. Lights and helmets are required for the 4.5-mile bike ride that is dark in hilly in places, and thus may not be suitable for children under the age of 10. Prizes will be awarded for best lit/decorated bike and group. Call 816-503-4805 for more information.

2. Circus – The 84th annual Ararat Shrine Circus opens its four-day run at Independence's Silverstein Eye Centers Arena today. Show times are 7 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $12.50 to $45 and are available at the box office or www.silversteineyecentersarena.com. Doors open one hour before shows.

3. Arts and crafts – Independence will host the 37th annual Best Little Arts & Crafts Show on Friday and Saturday at the Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave. Shows are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. All four floors of the building will be covered with more than 100 booths of original handmade merchandise for the holiday season. No admission, free parking and a shuttle service available from the parking lot located on the northeast corner of Lynn Street and Kansas Avenue. For more information, call 816-325-7370.

4. Marty's Party – Mid-Continent Public Library is hosting fourth birthday parties for its mascot, Marty the Martian. Area parties are 3-4 p.m. Friday at the South Independence branch, 13700 E. 35th St.; and 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Springs South branch, 2220 S. Missouri 7. Come to the party, meet Marty, and enjoy stories, songs, refreshments and fun. Parties are free and open to all ages, but register at mymcpl.org.

5. Nature art: leaf printing – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. Decorate yourself in Missouri's autumn colors. Learn about Missouri trees and their fall color and use fabric paint, leaf stamps and preserved leaves to decorate an article of clothing (one per person). Bring in your own shirt, or use fabric pieces provided, and transform it into a colorful forest work of art. A free walk-in event for all ages.