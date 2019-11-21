A plan for a $20 million April bond issue to make Jefferson Middle School accessible to students, including adding an elevator, another building addition and safety and security measures, was outlined Wednesday by Columbia Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur.

It's part of a plan to borrow $185 million over 10 years, culminating with a possible new high school opening in 2030. All of it can be accomplished without raising taxes because of the district's bonding capacity, McArthur said after the meeting of the Columbia Board of Education Long Range Facilities Committee, where she presented the plans.

The 2020 bond issue would include $6 million for accessibility at Jefferson Middle School, to be done concurrently with the school's new gymnasium which will be added under a previous bond issue.

Former state Sen. Chuck Graham, who uses a wheelchair and chairs the Columbia Disabilities Commission, recently complained to the school board about the lack of accessibility at the middle school, which will become a school with a focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math in 2020.

"The board and administration is being incredibly responsive to the feedback we got," said Superintendent Peter Stiepleman. "This, to me, is really exciting."

Stiepleman recently discussed the bond issue plan with the Muleskinners Boone County Democratic Party Club.

"Accessibility is an issue in the building," McArthur said. "Security is an issue in the building."

The bond issue also will include $7.5 million for a building addition, though officials haven't settled on which building. There will be $3.3 million said aside for turf on high school practice fields, $1 million for safety and security measures, and $2 million for other building needs in the district.

The administration plans to bring ballot language for the April election to the school board for consideration in December or January.

"We make good on our promises" so the ballot language is important, Stiepleman said.

Future bond issues include a $60 million plan for the April 2022 ballot that would build a $30 million elementary school in 2022 and another elementary school in 2024. They may be needed to replace Benton STEM Elementary School and Ridgeway Elementary School, which officials have said are becoming obsolete.

Another $30 million bond issue is planned in 2026, with a $75 million bond issue in the plan for 2028. Both amounts may be needed to build a new high school if that is needed at that time, McArthur said.

"Funding for a new school might have to cross bond issues," she said.

After the meeting, McArthur said the plan is flexible and may be changed along the way.

The committee by consensus approved general goals for the next 10 years, focused on district growth with new construction, security and safety improvements and more attention to accessibility of buildings.

"The last 10 years have been about catching up," said board member Jonathan Sessions. "The next 10 years will be about keeping up."

