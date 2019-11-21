Three of four Independence City Council incumbents have filed to run for re-election, and barring any withdrawals there will be a primary election for two council seats in February while another will be unopposed. Filing closed Wednesday.

Council Member Scott Roberson, first elected to the council in 2015 in a special election, will not run again in District 3, generally the southeast portion of the city.

Tom Van Camp will face a primary in District 4 (southwest), Curt Dougherty will be opposed again by Brice Stewart in District 2 (northeast) and John Perkins will be unopposed in District 1 (northwest).

Roberson said he had been leaning the last few months toward not running.

“I can't do anything else,” he said, elaborating that he often found himself outside the majority on split votes for much-discussed issues. “I can see the handwriting on the wall, so it's time to let somebody else try.”

Also, Roberson said, it will be better for his general health to not run again.

Mike Steinmeyer, Kenneth Love, Dan O'Neill and Celeste Matthys filed to run for Roberson's seat, while Van Camp will be challenged by Chris Heitzman and Daniel Hobart.

The last day to withdraw is Monday, and any races with three or more candidates require a primary election, which will be Feb. 4. The council general elections are April 7.

The mayor and the two council at-large seats will be up for election in 2022.

Citizens who need to register to vote must do so by Jan. 8 to vote in the council primary elections. To vote in the general elections, the deadline to register is March 11.