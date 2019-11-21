Independence Police reports it arrested 21 people during a human trafficking and prostitiution sting last week near Interstate 70 and Noland Road.

The sting took place Nov. 13-14, as members of the IPD's sex crimes and child abuse investigations unit and Department of Homeland Security Investigations conducted an undercover operation. Officers arrested two people for human trafficking and two for felony possession, both federal crimes. They also arrested one sex offender, rescued one trafficking victim, recovered two guns and cleared 26 warrants.

Local and state charges included prostitution (13), patronizing prostitution (1), felony drug possession (2), city drug offense (5), aiding a misdemeanor (5), felony fleeing (1), child endangerment (2) and disorderly conduct (1) – 34 total criminal charges in all.

Police said investigations into the human trafficking charges are ongoing.

