“I regret that I have but one life to give for my country.”

“The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.”

“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

What is happening to the simple declarative sentence and to clear language?

Journalists, bless them, usually are not the worst at weasel words, but we spend our days and nights of toil hanging out with business people, bureaucrats, officeholders, educators, lawyers, health-care workers and the like. Each field has its own jargon and tendy claptrap, and the weary journalist finally succumbs.

“The lawsuit alleges …”

Wrong. Plaintiffs – real humans – allege things. A lawsuit is merely a means for doing so. It has no life of its own, no agency, no sentience.

“The lawsuit settled …”

No, it did not. The parties to the lawsuit – real humans – came to an agreement rather than slugging it out in court. A lawsuit can neither file itself nor resolve itself.

“The product will launch …”

Just stop. Products are launched by people and companies.

What’s next? That product was faulty, and it recalled?

This is the language of nonaccountabilty, as if the world were being run by inanimate objects. I know that day is coming, with its killer robots, but for the moment actual humans still do most of the striving and struggling on this planet. Why are we afraid of that? Why do we prefer indirectness and euphemism, as if things just happen on their own, without cause, consequence or recourse?

This stilted language is endless, and we journalists too often just regurgitate it.

“The person of interest fled on foot.”

You mean the bad guy ran off?

“We are working to define and refine our deliverables.”

That sentence would work better if it had a noun that made sense.

Perhaps all of us – journalists and other humans – are so tired of doing more with less 24/7/365 in our vain efforts to rightsize, shift the paradigm, move the needle, grow the top line and grab the low-hanging fruit that, going forward, we default to staying in our lanes and silos because, at the end of the day, it is what it is.

What it is, is regrettable. At the end of the day, it’s dark. Morning comes, and we have a chance to do better.

Jeff Fox is The Examiner’s editor. Reach him at 816-350-6365 or jeff.fox@examiner.net. He’s on Twitter – sometimes grumbling about language – at @FoxEJC.