Kindra K. Atkinson, SFO, Chief Financial Officer with Rolla Public Schools was recently awarded the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations (SFO) certification by the Association for School Business Officials International. Only 18 other school finance officials in the state of Missouri have earned this certification.

The association’s SFO designation is granted to highly qualified school business professionals who fulfill multiple requirements, including — demonstrating certification eligibility through work experience and education, passing a comprehensive competency-based exam that covers tasks, knowledge, and skills of school business management and adhering to the ASBO International Certification Code of Conduct. School business officials who have earned the SFO certification commit to ongoing professional development by undergoing recertification every three years.

Atkinson has worked for the Rolla Public School District since 2012, where she began her career in school finance as the Support Staff Payroll Officer. She later took on the position of Certificated Staff Payroll Officer and initiated several special projects under the mentorship of the Director of Finance. Atkinson was named the Chief Financial Officer for Rolla Public Schools in July of 2017.