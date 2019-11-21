About 50 people, concerned about a recent transgender program at some area Mid-Continent Public Library branches, attended a library board of trustees’ meeting Tuesday night in Independence to express beliefs on both sides of the issue.

The library patrons were reacting to a class, “Trans 101,” held earlier this fall. In describing the class, the library posted, “Learn what it means to be transgender and gain a basic understanding of what it means to identify this way.”

The class was repeated at three library locations – Lee’s Summit, Buckner and Blue Springs – and was requested by library patrons, said MCPL Librarian and CEO Steve Potter.

Potter’s Sept. 30 blog post explained the impetus for Trans 101: “The program was developed in response to requests from community members who felt the information would be helpful for themselves and their families, especially in light of challenges faced by the local LGBTQ community.”

The controversy also was partly due to a letter by MCPL Board of Trustees Member Rita Wiese describing her dissatisfaction with the class and other such programs.

“A once safe community setting known as the public library has become a space that, in the guise of intellectual freedom, wants to change thinking on voyeurism and gender confusion, while promoting materials and programs that lead children toward being sexually exploited,” she wrote. Her letter was published recently in The Landmark newspaper in Platte County, where Weise lives.

Potter said that to his knowledge, Wiese did not consult with him or library trustees before she wrote the letter and many library patrons wrongly assumed Wiese spoke for the board, since she signed the letter using her MCPL designation. However, Potter said he’s not sure what action, if any, the board will take in response to Wiese’s letter. Potter said the board’s executive committee will review the matter.

Wiese said she also was upset that the board of trustees was not consulted or notified prior to scheduling the trans program. However, Potter said library staff determines programming, not the Board of Trustees. The 12 trustees, from Clay, Platte and Jackson counties, are charged with being representatives of the communities they serve.

Some patrons also were upset about a library program in St. Joseph, Mo., in which people dressed as drag queens to read books to children. Trustee Michelle Wycoff said Mid-Continent would not host a drag queen story time, and Potter said that program would not “align with our current strategic plan.” A main tenet of the library is to offer programming and services geared to ensure the lifelong success of children, he said.

“The most appropriate person to navigate what children are or are not reading is the parent,” Potter said.

Riley Long of Kansas City, who presented the trans program, said he is a teacher in the Blue Valley School District.

“I shouldn’t have to continue to defend my life from people who don’t understand,” he said, referring to the last few board meetings in which the public was free to voice opinions. He added that those in the LGBTQ community already face many obstacles and that disapproval of a person’s gender identity can exacerbate depression, which can also lead to homelessness and less job security.

“Being transgender is who I am,” he said. “Give me the same respect I give to you.”

Helen Rozgay, of Sugar Creek, was one of more than 15 area patrons who addressed the board Tuesday. She attended Trans 101 last month and said she’s opposed to the program and thinks “it’s disgusting” as a lifestyle. She told the board she was not allowed to express her views to the group at the trans class.

“They (LGBTQ in attendance) only wanted their side of the issue to be heard,” she said, adding that library personnel told her that, by commenting, she “was being abusive.”

Rev. Mark Velder, of Independence, told those present that Mattel manufactures toy dolls that can be dressed as boys, girls, neither or both. The pastor of The Little Band and Lowly Bible Baptist Church of Independence said the existence of such toys and programs such as the trans offering are aimed at luring children into gay lifestyles.

“This is all evolutionary thinking and progressive,” he said during a telephone interview after the meeting. “It’s a spiral down to the pit of hell.”

But Linda Barrier of Independence, said during the board meeting, that she believes being gay is not counter to Christianity.

“I am a Christian, and I am a lesbian,” she said. “I know love is love and I know I’m loved, and that’s all I have to say.”

In the interest of time, each speaker Tuesday was allotted two minutes and the time was marked by an alarm. Carolyn (Crayola) Bolger, of Overland Park, who is a Mid-Continent employee, said two minutes is insufficient. She added that she attended a trans program and “saw grandparents there to learn more about their trans-gender granddaughter.”

Several speakers on both sides of the issue said they would like the board to host an additional meeting at which patrons can express their views because many felt as if there was not enough time to address concerns.

Potter’s blog post offers more explanation of how library officials view public concerns. It states: “As a public institution, we deeply value customer feedback and take all comments we receive seriously, taking the time to understand them and weigh them against our core principle of Intellectual Freedom, which ensures that each and every person has the right to access information they seek.”