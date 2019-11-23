From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 17-22, 1969:

• “MOVE FOR RECALL OF THREE REVIVED” – The recall action against Councilman Paul L. Roberts sparked revival yesterday of recall movements against the mayor and two councilmen-at-large. Attorney Jack Terry said he represented “interested citizens” to wished to proceed with the recall of Mayor Donald M. Slusher, William A. McGraw and Dr. Eugene W. Theiss.

• “CITY GETS CD SUPPLIES TO SERVE 10,000 PEOPLE” – Emergency supplies, capable of serving 10,000 in a national disaster, have been hauled this week to storage facilities at Pixley Mines. The new supplies, the largest shipment ever to be received by Independence, will replace supplies stored in the mine area since 1962. The supplies – now in a controlled area where both temperatures and humidity will not harm them – should be good for 10 to 15 years.

• “LIBRARY UPS DATA SYSTEM” – The Mid-Continent Public Library Service is making plans to shift four areas of operation into automation in 1970, looking toward total automation of all of its holdings in the not too distant future. The areas to be put into the new computer system are payroll accounting, film scheduling, incumbrance accounting and acquisitions. Looking ahead, a centralized registration of the system’s 140,000 patrons would come next to be followed eventually by the cataloging of all the system’s holdings of nearly three quarters of a million books.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 17-22, 1919:

• “PEACE TREATY FAILS.” – Determined that the Peace Treaty and the League of Nations pact should either be emasculated or defeated Senator Lodge backed by a few irreconcilable democrats and almost solid republican vote succeeded in defeating the treaty. The Senate then adjourned sine die. The Lodge resolution of ratification with reservations to the League of Nations covenant was rejected by a vote of 41 to 51. A motion by Senator Underwood to ratify the treaty unconditionally failed, 38 to 53.

• “THE AMERICAN ROYAL.” – E.A. Ikenberry, county farm agent of Jackson County, calls attention to the importance of the American Royal Stock Show in Convention Hall. “Many Jackson County breeders will have their herds or a part of them there,” he writes. “No finer stuff will be exhibited anywhere in the United States than you will see at this show this week.”

• “MUST CUT JAIL TREES.” – The old locust tree which stands, or rather leans in front of the office of the county jail, on North Main Street was condemned to death by the city council last night. N.A. Harris, chief of police, represented to the council that he believed the tree was in danger of falling into the driveway of the street, in which case it might fall on somebody and draw a damage suit for the city. Whereupon the council gave him authority to have it removed. This is one of three locust trees which have stood in front of the jail building from almost immemorial times. They are about the only trees left standing of the multitudes that formerly were to be found on the business streets of the city, as reminders of the old village days of the 30s and 40s.