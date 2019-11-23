A man who fled the scene last week after officers rescued a suspected human trafficking victim in Independence faces a federal charge in connection with a sting operation.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City allege that Jeffrey Higgins had brought a woman from a house in Olathe, Kansas to an Independence hotel for a prostitution meeting Nov. 13, then fled when he realized he was busted before a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested him later that day.

Higgins, 48, is charged transportation for prostitution. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Higgins was one of 21 people arrested during a human trafficking and prostitution sting conducted Nov. 13-14 by Independence Police and Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers in the area near Interstate 70 and Noland Road. That sting netted more than 30 criminal charges.

According to court documents, Higgins dropped off the victim at the hotel, and after officers detained her they tried to talk to detain Higgins he sped away, with speeds reaching 105 miles per hour. The victim told officers her minor child was still in Higgins' Ford Escape, so officers turned off their lights and sirens, ended the chase and continued to follow.

Kansas Patrol picked up surveillance, and a trooper followed Higgins to a gas station in Wyandotte County. When Higgins noticed the trooper approaching him, he tried to take the child out of the child seat and then tried to run away himself before he was captured.

The victim said she had lived with Higgins since June, but not by choice, and he was not the child's father and she couldn't get him to leave the house. Higgins had been violent with her at times, she said, and he started to post the victim on escort websites against her will, didn't allow her to have a normal job and emptied her bank account.

To force her to do sex acts for money, she said, Higgins injected her with heroin or methamphetamine. The victim said she was relieved to meet law enforcement officers that evening.

Officers found hypodermic syringes with apparent meth remnants in a trash bag near where a witness said Higgins often arranaged prostitution meetings. Another loaded syringe found in Higgins' vehicle has been sent to a crime lab to be analyzed.