There are people in America who don’t receive medals and don’t get headlines but face certain danger in their jobs serving the public each day. They’re courageous, resourceful and most certainly some sort of ninja.

They are our nation’s preschool teachers.

I saw their work firsthand when I went to school and read a book to our daughter’s class. At least I tried to read a book. When it comes to an audience of 3- to 5-year-old children who have the attention span of magpies, reading is more an exercise in not running away screaming than it is actually reading.

“This is called, ‘Yes Day’,” I said, sitting in a special chair holding the book backward so the class could see the pictures.

Preschool Teacher Skill No. 425: The ability to read upside down, backward and through a thick coat of crushed, soggy Goldfish crackers and too much caffeine.

“What’s Yes Day?” one of them asked.

“Well,” I said, foolishly optimistic. “We’ll find out about Yes Day when I read the book.”

“What’s Yes Day?” came from another.

OK, then. Deep breath. Daddy Reading Day, take two. I started reading.

“Yes Day, my favorite day of the –”

“Yes Day,” my daughter interrupted a few minutes after the question had been asked, “is when your parents say yes to everything.”

I shook my head. “That’s not entirely accur--”

“Like petting a shark?” one of them asked.

“No,” another said. “You wouldn’t get your fingers back.”

This, I could only assume, is what a preschool teacher’s day is like.

Preschool Teacher Skill No. 37: Possessing the patience of the Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace, or maybe Max von Sydow’s character in “The Exorcist.”

“Can my friend come over for dinner?” I continued reading, pointing at cartoon children enjoying pasta.

I don’t know what possessed me to do what I did next; I addressed the audience.

“Who likes spaghetti and meatballs?” I asked.

Every hand shot up but one.

“I don’t like spaghetti and meatballs,” a pixyish girl said.

“Really?” I asked. I thought every child liked spaghetti and meatballs. “What do you like?”

“Laffy Taffy,” she said, her face as serious as a murder witness.

I did not want to know what she brought for lunch.

Fifteen minutes later, I somehow made it through the 34-page book. The book, however, wasn’t finished with me.

“I want to drive a car,” a boy said to me. “Can I drive a car?”

Car? With preschoolers, I discovered, it only takes one word to drive a conversation.

“I have something in our car,” my daughter said. “It’s on my car seat and it’s alive and it flies.”

Preschool Teacher Skill No. 37: The ability to steer non sequiturs back toward the original subject.

I do not have that skill.

“Birds,” a child said.

“No,” my daughter responded.

“Bats.”

“No.”

“Kites.”

“No. It’s something alive.”

My brain reeled.

“An airplane.”

“A pegasus.”

“Oh, unicorns. Unicorns can fly.”

“Unicorns can’t fly.”

“They can too.”

“Ladies,” I began, but a girl cut me off.

“Fudge,” she said.

Fudge?

“Butts. Butts fly.”

Everyone giggled. Heh-heh. Butts.

“I’ll tell you,” my daughter said. “It’s butterflies. I have butterflies on my car seat.”

I eventually made it out of there, alive, but wounded. America’s preschool teachers, I salute you.

Jason’s newest book, “Chasing American Monsters: 251 Creatures, Cryptids, and Hairy Beasts,” is available at jasonoffutt.com.