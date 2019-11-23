Lunches being served at area community centers for the week beginning Nov. 25.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Cost of lunch: $3.50 for everyone. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

Monday: Hot dogs, pork and beans, cauliflower, dessert.

Tuesday: Try it Tuesday smothered burgers, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

Wednesday: Chili mac, California vegetables, dessert.

Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation $3, guests $6. You may reserve a meal up to three days in advance. To make or cancel your reservation, call 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk.

Monday: Pulled pork, white corn and peppers, Mexican coleslaw, apple slices, hoagie roll.

Tuesday: Chicken breast, potatoes O’Brien, broccoli, pineapple/mandarin mix, multigrain bread, shortbread cookies.

Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, wheat roll, pumpkin pie.

Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations: Call 816-228-0181 or stop by Vesper Hall front counter. Meals must be reserved by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Monday: Ham au gratin casserole, peas and carrots, Mexican corn, pear.

Tuesday: Bruschetta chicken pasta, mixed salad greens, lemon zest Brussels sprouts, fresh red apple.

Wednesday: Ham and beans, steamed spinach, cornbread muffin, fresh orange.

Thursday and Friday: Center closed for Thanksgiving.