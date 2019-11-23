The Truman Heartland Community Foundation, based in Independence, last week presented more than $300,000 in grants to support programs across Eastern Jackson County.

The foundation made 51 grants out of 116 requests, and those requests came to more than $842,000.

“Our grants are an investment in our area, and we look for a big return on our investments,” grants chair Lynette Wheeler said at the foundation’s Nov. 15 luncheon.

The grants:

• American Stroke Foundation, $4,000 for the Next Step program for stroke survivors in Lee’s Summit.

• Bach Aria Soloists, $5,000 for programs at Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West high schools.

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, $5,000 for programs in Independence to help students graduate from high school with a post-secondary plan, and $6,000 for SMART Moves, a program to help young people resist alcohol, tobacco use, drug use and premature physical contact.

• Cancer Action Inc., $4,500 for its nutritional supplement program and its prescription assistance program.

• City of Grain Valley, $6,375 for Camp Focus, which brings fourth through 12th graders into mentor relationships with police officers.

• Coldwater of Lee's Summit, $4,000 for its food pantry dairy distribution program.

• Community Services League, $15,000 for early childhood education and kindergarten readiness programs at Hawthorne Place Apartments in Independence.

• Drumm Farm Center for Children, $12,000 for its COMPASS program, which supports homeless youth and those who have aged out of foster care.

• Gift of Life, $5,000 to educate 3,750 high school students about the value of donating organs, eyes and tissue.

• Gilda's Club Kansas City, $3,079 for cancer programming at St. Luke’s East Hospital.

• Harry S. Truman Library Institute, $20,000 for educational stations at the Truman Library, which is undergoing an extensive renovation.

• Harvesters, $4,000 for the BackSnacks program.

• Health Care Collaborative of Rural Missouri, $15,000 for a mobile dental unit to serve 450 homeless children in the Fort Osage School District.

• Heartland Chamber Music, $10,400 for String Sprouts, which provides five years of weekly violin and cello lessons for 3- to 8-year-olds.

• Heritage Philharmonic, $5,000 for the orchestra’s 75th season and $5,000 for a program in which the group’s professional musicians work with young artists who will be featured in the Carl Jelley Young Artists Concert.

• Hillcrest Transitional Housing, $4,000 for the group’s 90-day transitional living program.

• Hope House, a local domestic violence shelter, $10,000 for its court advocacy program.

• Hope Network of Raytown, $5,200 for a food pantry, clothing closet and other services.

• HopeBUILDERS Home Repair, $5,000 for home accessibility and repair programs.

• Jewish Family Services, $5,000 to being the You Be You Campaign – an anti-stigma and mental health awareness effort – the Fort Osage High School, the Lee’s Summit high schools and all Blue Springs middle and high schools.

• Kansas City Community Gardens, $3,500 for the Community Partner Gardens program.

• Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, $6,500 to transport almost 2,000 Eastern Jackson County students to matinee educational programs.

• Lee's Summit Historical Society, $1,500 to preserve artifacts.

• Lee's Summit Social Services, $5,000 for new, more energy-efficient lighting.

• Lee's Summit Symphony Orchestra, $5,000 for new business management hardware and software.

• Marian Hope Center for Children's Therapy, $3,500 for five iPads for nonverbal children to use as a therapeutic communication tool.

• Meals on Wheels of Lee's Summit, $4,000.

• Mother's Refuge, $8,000 to help mothers with parenting and improved educational outcomes.

• Music/Arts Institute, $7,700 for scholarships.

• Neighborhood Dinner, $1,500 for the free weekly meal at Stone Church in Independence.

• One Good Meal, $5,200. The program delivers hot meals to the elderly and homebound in Lee’s Summit.

• Peace Partnership, $5,000 for counseling at Chapel Lakes and Franklin Smith elementaries in Blue Springs and William Southern and Randall elementaries in Independence.

• Play to Learn Ministries, $5,500 for preschool programs.

• Powell Gardens, $3,200 for prairie conservation.

• Pro Deo Youth Center, $5,000 for a program to encourage 15- to 19-year-olds to get ready for college or to enter the workforce.

• Puppetry Arts Institute, $7,500 for banners, staging and other work at its site in the Englewood area of Independence.

• Raytown Chamber of Commerce Building Foundation, $5,000 for amenities on the planned Rock Island Trail.

• Raytown Emergency Assistance Program, $3,600 to help families grow and prepare healthy food.

• Raytown School District, $3,000 for car seats and $5,000 for developmental toys used in the Parents as Teachers program.

• School of Economics, $7,000 for almost 1,000 students from Independence and Lee’s Summit to attend summer programs.

• Shepherd's Center of Raytown, $4,500 for accounting services.

• Sleep In Heavenly Peace, $8,900 for 30 bunk beds, mattresses, sheets, etc., for youth who do not have a place to sleep.

• Summit Theatre Group, $5,000 for its 2019-20 season.

• The Family Conservancy, $5,000 to assist homeless students.

• Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, $8,300 for the Young Adult Construction Workforce Development program.

• Truman Medical Center Charitable Foundation, $4,000 for the Terrific Moms Club, a breastfeeding support group.

• University of Missouri – Jackson County Extension, $6,500 for the 4-H robotics after-school program in Independence.

• Visiting Nurse Association, $5,000 for preventive screenings for older adults.

Some grants also included funding from the HMF Beaudoin Family Foundation, the David and Connie Mayta Charitable Fund, the Junior Service League of Independence, the Douglas G. and Helen Ann Hatridge Family Foundation Fund, the Gene and Joanne Cable Donor-Advised Fund, the Clifford and Diane Jones Foundation, the Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Fund, the Hand-in-Hand Fund, the Prevost Family Fund, the Lenora “Lennie” Wyre Charitable Fund, the Linda and Mike Gerding Family Fund, the Youth Advisory Council Endowment Fund and the Wray Family Charitable Fund.