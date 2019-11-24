Two seniors at Truman High School have been chosen as the Rotary Students of the Month by the Rotary Club of Independence.

• Andrew Fonua has attended both Blue Springs High School and Truman High School. At both schools, Andrew was involved with sports, playing two years of varsity football, one year of varsity track and one year of club rugby. Andrew has also been on the honor roll.

Andrew has volunteered his time, having made a service trip to Jamaica with Won by One.

After high school, Andrew plans to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and to attend college after this mission is completed. At college, Andrew plans to major in either engineering or architecture.

Andrew is the son of Sione and Rose Fonua.

• Vida Weeks is active in the Truman High School marching band, the choir, the strategic club, and Spanish Club. She has also participated in the A-plus program, through which she volunteered as a tutor for local elementary students. Vida is involved with the Spotted-Eagle Charity, which seeks to assist in the fight against cancer.

Vida is involved in multiple activities outside of school, having worked as a body artist at Worlds of Fun, the Renaissance Festival, and other festivals. She was recently invited to go to New York to model both clothing and jewelry in the preparation of an upcoming Netflix program.

After high school, Vida hopes to attend art school and to become a cartoon illustrator. She also wants to continue her modeling and work as a body artist. Vida also hopes to invest in real estate.

Vida is the daughter of Joseph and Lynn Weeks.