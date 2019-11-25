Press release for Nov. 24, 2019

3:15 a.m., Officer responded to the 300 block of Mansur Street for suspicious activity at an abandon residence. Officers did not locate anyone inside the residence and it was locked up.

3:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Virginia for a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle’s lights were on but doors were locked with no one around. An owner to the vehicle could not be located.

7:58 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Elm and Webster for an individual trying to sell drugs. Officers made contact with the subject who denied a consent search. She was told to leave the area and not to return.

10:37 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Clay for a fire alarm. The alarm was false.

11:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster Street for a civil issue. The subject was giving information on how to obtain an eviction notice.

12:29 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Cherry and Clay Street for a fire. The subject was educated on what could be burned and not to do it next to a building. Fire Department Extinguished the fire.

1:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a non-injury private property accident. The subjects exchanged information.

7:16 p.m., Officers arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated. She was fully processed and given a municipal court date.

7:36 p.m., Officer responded to 400 block of Elm for open burning. The subject was burning within regulations.

7:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street for open burning. The fire had been extinguished upon arrival. The landlord of the property was contacted about the burning and advised of the ordinance.

7:45 p.m., Officers responded with the fire department to the 700 block of Clay Street for a fire alarm. The fire had been extinguished upon arrival.

7:56 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Alexander to help a subject find her cat. The cat was located inside the home.

8:31 p.m., Officers responded with the ambulance to the 1100 block of Olive for a subject intoxicated and vomiting blood. He was transported the hospital for evaluation.

On Nov. 24, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 96 calls for service. Press release for Nov. 23, 2019

12:05 a.m., Subject calling wanting to speak with an officer reference an earlier incident. Officer spoke with subject.

1:24 a.m., Officer checking on subjects at Shafer Park. They were waiting on a friend.

5:05 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 400 block of Mitchell Road. Accidentally activated by a new employee.

8:23 a.m., Complaint of dogs running loose in area of Jackson and Easton Streets. Officers unable to locate.

9:00 a.m., Officers on special detail of Holiday Parade.

9:17 a.m., Report of a dog running loose on the Washington Street, just north of viaduct at First Street. .Officers unable to locate.

1:05 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject that might be driving and having a reaction to their medication. Subjects name and description of vehicle given. Officers unable to locate.

1:11 p.m., Alarm at facility in the 500 block of Jackson Street. Building checked and okay.

1:18 p.m., Officers assisted another agency with the arrest of a subject on a Livingston County warrant.

1:35 p.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on a stealing report. The female subject was processed and released on a citation to court.

2:15 p.m., Officer removed an obstruction from the roadway at Polk and Vine Streets.

2:43 p.m., Officer out in 900 block of Webster Street to assist in processing subject.

3:22 p.m., Subject at police department with questions on what to do if party with violent past shows up at their residence. They spoke with an officer and were advised of options.

4:18 p.m., Officers in the 200 block of Garr Field on report of juvenile creating disturbance. No arrest was made. Subject to report to Juvenile Office.

4:29 p.m., Report of a missing child from the 2800 block of N. Washington Street. As Officers on their way to location the reporting party called back and reported the child had been located in the residence. No report.

5:00 p.m., Officers on special detail in Simpson Park for Holiday Lighting event.

6:11 p.m., Report of vehicle off road and through ditch on U.S. Highway 36 just west of town in eastbound lanes. Officers were unable to locate the wreck.

7:57 p.m., Officers out in the 300 block of Dickinson Street at request of deputy to check well-being of resident reference had been receiving alarming phone calls from a relative that was threatening self-injury. Resident was okay.

9:29 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center to assist deputy with subject that was intoxicated and threatening self-harm. Subject receiving assistance and evaluation.

On Nov. 23, the Chillicothe Police Department received 86 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 22, 2019

9:20 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Youssef Drive in reference to property damage to a vehicle. Officers took a report and this investigation is ongoing.

9:32 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

9:32 a.m., Officers checking open door on residence in the 400 block of Webster. The door was closed. No report.

9:38 a.m.,, Officers took a report of a missing juvenile. The investigation is on-going.

Subject is: Presious Colbert, 13-year-old, black female, 5’3”, 120 lbs., Black/Brown hair. She was last seen at approx. 6:50 a.m., on Nov. 22.

If you have any information on Precious’ whereabouts please call the Chillicothe Police Department 660-646-2121.

11:38 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Forest Drive in reference to a burglary of a residence and theft. After further investigation it was discovered that a rifle was stolen from a vehicle parked in a garage. A canvas of the property located the stolen rifle. It was believed the thief was scared off during the crime. Investigation continues.

11:41 a.m., Report of abandoned vehicles in the county. Vehicles were found to be the missing Jeep and pickup from the 1500 block of Webster St. The vehicles were returned to the owner and investigation is continuing.

12:06 p.m., Report from 1100 block of Trenton Street of a possible scam. Officer was given information of it involving events that were to have occurred over the Internet. Subject advised to not comply with the demand for money in return for the caller to not release damaging personal information.

12:47 p.m., Reported possible burglary in the 400 block of Third Street. Determined as unfounded and no report.

1:47 p.m., Runaway Juvenile transported by School Resource Officer to Juvenile Facility in St. Joseph.

2:51 p.m., Officers took a report of a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash on N. Washington St. North of Park Ln. A vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a northbound vehicle. One vehicle was disabled. Vehicle 1 was traveling across U.S. Highway 65 into Max Curnow and failed to yield to Vehicle 2 driving northbound on u.S. Highway 65. Driver of Vehicle 1 will be requested to re-test through the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

3:38 p.m., Officer searched the area of Trenton Road and Litton Road for a suspicious vehicle. Negative findings.

3:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Polk Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. This was not found to be physical and a verbal argument only. Parties were separated for the evening and advised of the Missouri 12 Hour. domestic rule.

4:07 p.m., Officers took a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Locust Street. The victim was volunteering at the Joy Toy's and left her purse in the vehicle. An unknown person stole the victim's wallet from the vehicle on Nov. 21 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1130 a.m. Investigation is on-going.

4:52 p.m., Officer spoke with subject over the phone that had questions on a property dispute. Options were advised.

5:31 p.m., Officers responded to 500 block of Vine Street to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the incident was verbal in nature and no arrests were made. Parties separated for the evening and were also advised of the Missouri Domestic Violence 12 Hour Rule.

5:38 p.m., Dispatched to business in the 1000 block of Graves Street reference shoplifting. Female subject stole nearly $200 in merchandise. Information was received and subject was cited and released with court date.

6:08 p.m., Report of subject at residence in 300 block of Dickinson Street that isn’t supposed to be there. Subject left residence.

6:29 p.m., Subject with suitcases checked in area of Vo-Tech School. Officers checked and subject headed to location where a ride is picking him up to take him out of town.

7:06 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

7:33 p.m., Parking complaint in the 800 block of Elm Street. Determined that vehicle was on private property. No criminal violation.

10:00 p.m., Subject back at residence in 300 block of Dickinson Street. Subject brought to police department to be transported by local Taxi service.

On Nov. 22, the Chillicothe Police Department received 110 calls for service.

Press release for Nov. 21, 2019

2:37 a.m., Checked on vehicle on Vo-Tech parking lot having transmission issues. Subject got vehicle in gear and drove away.

3:04 a.m., Officer checked on suspicious action in the 1500 block of Webster Street. unable to contact resident.

8:08 a.m., Officers checked area of Second and Vine for subject wanted on warrant. negative finding.

8:23 a.m., Subject in police department with questions on vehicle ownership.

9:04 a.m., Report of subject acting suspiciously in the 700 block of Clay Street. Officers unable to locate the subject.

9:42 a.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

9:45 a.m., Officer responded to business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a report of stealing. As a result, a female subject was arrested, cited and released.

9:49 a.m., Officers out at courthouse for court duties.

10:18 a.m., Officer out at business in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street reference bad checks investigation.

11:04 a.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Subject determined to be okay.

12:35 p.m., Officer spoke with subject wanting to express their concern for the well-being of another individual. No report made.

12:48 p.m., Report from resident in the 1500 block of Webster Street stating that their vehicles have been stolen out of their garage. A red Jeep CJ model and a gold colored mid-size pickup truck. Investigation continuing.

2:01 p.m., Officer provided a funeral escort for local business.

2:08 p.m., Officer spoke with subject reference further information on an active investigation.

3:03 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent vehicle eastbound on Jackson Street from Washington. Officers unable to locate the vehicle.

3:06 p.m., School Resource Officer speaking with juvenile that had been involved in a physical altercation.

3:15 p.m., Officer out at business in the 500 block of N. Washington Street reference a continuing investigation.

5:30 p.m., Officers attended the Memory Tree lighting ceremony at Silver Moon Plaza. .Very nice ceremony.

7:05 p.m., Report of hit and run in parking lot in the 1700 block of Locust Street. Very minor damage and driver unaware of collision. information obtained for parties.

8:10 p.m., Runaway juvenile report from the 300 block of Dickinson Street. 14- year-old, white male, 5”5” 140 lb, blonde hair, blue eyes. This is the same juvenile as previously reported on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 21, the Chillicothe Police received 89 calls for service.