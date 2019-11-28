1 Holiday season lights tours – Tours for decked out historic sites in Independence begin Friday, running through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 23-25). The Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 W. Pacific Ave.; Vaile Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty St.; and 1859 Jail and Marshal's Home & Museum, 217 N. Main St. are open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with admission at all three sites. The Chicago & Alton Depot, 318 W. Pacific St., next to National Frontier Trails Museum, is open for tours 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Sundays.

2 Blue Springs Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 903 W. Main St., Blue Springs. Mayor Carson Ross will flip the switch on the tree outside City Hall after some elementary student choir performances. Complimentary snacks and hot chocolate will be available, as well as crafts for children inside City Hall. KMBC meteorologist Pete Grigsby will serve as master of ceremonies.

3 Christmas in the Park – Jackson County's 32nd annual holiday lights display opened Wednesday at Longview Campground, 1499 S.W. County Park Road, Lee's Summit. The free drive-thru display includes more than a half-million lights, 175 animated figures and splashes of color. The display runs through Dec. 31 (except for Christmas), 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Donations for local charities are accepted. Call 816-503-4800 for more information.

4 Nature art: natural wreaths – Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road., Blue Springs. Celebrate the season by crafting a natural artisan wreath. Evergreens, pine cones and many other natural trimmings will be provided. Bring your own wreath frame to attach greenery and decorations. For ages 18-older. Registration ends today, so go online at: nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/burr-oak-woods-ca, click on “Area Events” and then the appropriate link to register.

5 Kansas City Comets – 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The Kansas City Comets open their 11th season in the Major Arena Soccer League when they play host to the cross-state rival St. Louis Ambush in their home opener Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence. It will be the first home game for new head coach Leo Gibson, the Comets’ career scoring leader who will also play on a more limited basis.