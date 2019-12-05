The Camden County Commission is expected to approve a request by the owner of Redhead Lakeside Grill to expand to an adjacent parcel of property.

Mark Waddington of W Investments presented his plans to the Camden County Planning and Zoning Commission to expand the existing restaurant by building a pool and adding outside seating. Construction of an outside seating area and pool would require a Conditional Use Permit (C.U.P.) before construction would begin.

Redhead is a popular lakefront venue located on Yacht Club Dr. in Osage Beach by land and at the 21-mile marker by water. Redhead offer entertainment, dining and a lakefront pool and swim-up bar.

Although one neighbor did take the opportunity to speak during the hearing, it turned out the concerns had nothing to do with the application for the conditional use permit but were about a water drainage problem. With no position the commission was able to move the application froward.

Under current commission rules, with no opposition either in writing or in person, the planning and zoning commission can vote to move the application application to old business allowing the commission to approve the application. The commission approved it unanimously, advancing it to the county commissioners for final approval.