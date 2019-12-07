A student at the University of Missouri is dead after being struck by a car while crossing College Avenue Friday night, according to a release by the Columbia Police Department.

Logan M. Warnecke, 21, was jogging or running across College Avenue from west to east when he was struck by a Honda CRV driven by Kathrine E. Madigan, of Columbia around 7 p.m. Friday, according to police. Warnecke was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead from the injuries.

Madigan was wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, the release stated, and no arrests have been made in connection to the wreck.

Next of kin have been notified, police said. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have contributed to the crash.