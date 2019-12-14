Being a teenager in a village of inspiring, powerful, knowledgeable people has its perks and quirks. For one thing, I have never before found myself in such a vastly diverse group of people that are so passionate about living their like-minded values, with equally varied strategies for upholding those values. Prairie here, with an update on northeast Missouri’s frostiest ecovillage.

Though I lean towards seeing the brightness people here bring into my life (sometimes literally), the expectations I hold for myself often run higher than my practical limits can reach. As a growing individual unfurling my wings, I tend to knock things over and bump into sharp corners. (That is a metaphor, though I have injured myself playing hide-and-seek-in-the-dark-tag on cold nights in our community building. But that’s another story.)

Humanness, I am finding, tends toward messiness and imperfection — exquisite opportunities for a sense of humility, if I am willing to see it that way. Frequently, though, I find myself ruminating in regret over what went wrong. For instance, the turnip greens I harvested over a month ago, stored with only the thought of preventing them from freezing outside, forgot about, then found a month later, a gooey, brown mess I did not want to clean up. In retrospect, the beauty of forethought holds a sweet sense of potential. Definitely more appealing than the smell of that produce.

I continue to see shoots of green around my village, daring the cold to return. I have seen people in t-shirts throughout the past week, and my own bare feet taking on as much earth as possible. It’s muddy here, dead in many places, and still dying in others. That’s just how nature goes.

Residents of Dancing Rabbit are riding a tough edge here, visiting complex topics concerning our covenants, agreements, and strategies for discerning overall compatibility in our village. Conflict is the buzzword these days, but we keep going. Sometimes I feel unsure of how to plug in to community politics. Eventually, I intend to become a member. Until then I hope to soak up wisdom, ideas, and integrate my own experiences of this world to better myself and how I participate in my future.

Now I am navigating a kitchen that relies on a wood stove for heating, and ideally cooking, plowing through the last of my co-op’s brassicas from early fall, and appreciating the successful batch of kimchi I made with the help of Ted and Aurelia.

Yeah, it gets messy here. Sometimes it just takes a little light from my friends-like-family to shine on the beauty in life’s imperfections.

You only have a couple more chances to visit us for pizza night at the Milkweed Mercantile until March, because they’re closing down through the winter. We’d love to have you down for a hot, crispy pie and a cool glass of beer, to celebrate the holidays a little early. (Last week Alline made a pecan praline cheesecake that was gone in a matter of minutes after she cut it.) Check Google Maps for the best directions from your location.



